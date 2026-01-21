Former Abia commissioner disrupts church service over noise complaints with a cutlass

Charles Ogbonna demands worshippers leave mid-service in Umuahia, sparking panic

Residents claim Ogbonna's actions stem from anger about noise pollution affecting nearby homes

Umuahia, Abia State - Former Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Abia State, Charles Ogbonna, chased worshippers with a cutlass over noise pollution.

Ogbonna disrupted a church service in the early hours of Tuesday, January 20, 2026, in the Ibeku Area of Umuahia, the state capital.

As reported by Premium Times, multiple residents said the Umuobasi Town Hall had been rented by members for a church vigil service.

They explained that the hall is close to Mr Ogbonna’s residence.

Ogbonna served as commissioner under the administration of Okezie Ikpeazu, who governed Abia from 2015 to 2023.

In the viral video, the former commissioner ordered the worshippers to leave the hall and stop the service.

A male member later appeared to be adjusting some musical instruments in the hall.

The former commissioner got angrier after he saw a male member adjusting some musical instruments in the hall.

“I will deal with you if you don’t get away from here.”

Some women begged Ogbonna to allow them complete the worship since they had started at 7 p.m. the previous day.

“Don’t beg me because I don’t think it will change anything. Take these children away. Go away.”

How Abia ex-commissioner invades church with cutlass

A resident, who identified himself simply as Chinedu, said Ogbonna complained that the service ought not to take place in the hall surrounded by residential houses.

Chinedu said the former commissioner ordered everyone to vacate the premises immediately at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The man was angry that the worshippers were causing noise pollution, which did not allow people in the neighbourhood to sleep.”

Chinedu added that Ogbonna’s children later arrived at the hall and calmed the situation.

Lagos seals churches, mosque over noise pollution

Recall that several places of worship and businesses were sealed by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

Churches, mosques, hotels, nightclubs, and other venues were sealed over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

The Commissioner of the Environment and Water Resources in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known.

Man storms church with 3 dogs over noise

Legit.ng also reported that a mild drama and confusion ensued during a church service as an angry man showed up with his three dogs.

The story goes that the church's noise disturbed the neighbourhood, and this caused the man to storm the worship centre.

Many people who watched the video of the man lamented over the noise pollution in their environment caused by churches.

