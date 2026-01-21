Federal High Court removes Julius Abure as Labour Party national chairman

Justice Lifu affirms Esther Nenadi Usman as a valid party leader after the Supreme Court's ruling

Caretaker committee mandated to represent Labour Party until new leadership elections

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Julius Abure as the Labour Party national chairman. Justice Peter Lifu of the trial court relied his judgment on the verdict of the Supreme Court that declared Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, a former Minister of Finance, as the valid national chairman of the party.

At the same time, the High Court ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should henceforth recognise the Nenadi Usman-led caretaker committee as the only authority to represent the party till when the party holds its national convention and elects new leaders.

NLC dragged to court over LP crisis

According to Vanguard, the ruling followed the suit, which was marked THC/ABJ/CS/2262/2025, filed by the former minister before the court. Other defendent in the suit was the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Justice Lifu explained that the evidence before the court established that the tenure of Abure as the Labour Party national chairman had elapsed a long time ago, and dismissed the argument of Abure that the matter was an internal affair of the political party.

The court held that the argument of Abure was non-justiciable and that the setting up of a caretaker committee for the Labour Party was "a necessity" that arose from the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court rules on Labour Party crisis

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court, in a judgment on Friday, April 4, ruled that the Court of Appeal did not have the legal standing to pronounce Julius Abure as the Labour Party national chairman owing to the fact that the substance of the suit was about the leadership of the party.

It then explained that the issue of leadership remained an internal affair of the political parties and that the courts did not have jurisdiction over it. The court ruled that the appeal filed by Senator Ester Nenadi Usman and one other was meritorious.

Court of Appeal on Labour Party crisis

On Friday, January 17, the Court of Appeal declared Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. The Court of Appeal, which was presided over by Honourable Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, gave the judgment.

The appellate court reaffirmed its earlier judgment of 13th of November, 2024, in Appeal Number CA/Abj/CV/1172/2024 between Labour Party (Appellant) against Chief Olusola Nehemiah Ebiseni and INEC (Respondents) to make the declaration.

The Labour Party is one of the opposition parties that has been confronted with a leadership crisis since the outcome of the 2023 general elections. Most of the opposition parties are yet to fix the leadership problems.

Julius Abure won at high court

Legit.ng recalls that Abure emerged victorious at the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in October 2024.

The court on Tuesday ruled on LP's leadership tussle, in favour of Abure and his executive members. In a ruling delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite, the court ordered INEC to recognise Abure as the Labour Party national chairman.

