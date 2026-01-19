The United States Embassy in Nigeria confirmed that its offices in Abuja and Lagos would close in honour of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The announcement was shared on X on January 18, ahead of the holiday observed on January 19, 2026

Visitors were advised that consular services would resume after the one-day closure

The United States Embassy in Nigeria announced that its offices in Abuja and Lagos would not open on Monday, January 19, 2026. The closure was said to be in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In a post shared on X on January 18, the Embassy wrote:

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, January 19, 2026, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

Impact of the holiday

The announcement meant that routine services, including visa appointments and consular assistance, were not available on the day. The Embassy confirmed that normal operations would resume after the holiday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed every January in the United States to honour the civil rights leader’s legacy. The Embassy’s closure reflected the importance of the holiday, even at its missions abroad.

This update served as a reminder for visitors and residents in Nigeria who planned to access U.S. consular services to adjust their schedules accordingly.

What is Martin Luther Jr. Day?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed every year on the third Monday in January. It honours the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader who fought against racial segregation and promoted equality through nonviolent action.

The holiday was first celebrated in 1986 after years of campaigning to recognise King’s contributions. It is the only federal holiday dedicated to a non-president, reflecting the unique impact of his work.

On this day, government offices, schools, and many businesses close, while communities across the country take part in events that highlight King’s message of justice and peace.

Many Americans mark the occasion with a “day of service,” volunteering in their neighbourhoods to continue King’s vision of civic responsibility. The holiday serves as both a remembrance of his achievements and a call to uphold values of equality, compassion, and unity.

