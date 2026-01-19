Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the ADC platform

The former minister said Nigeria’s challenges required policy-driven leadership backed by strong grassroots structures

He outlined plans to focus his campaign on education reform, economic stabilisation, and rebuilding trust in governance

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of State for Education and two-time member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Nwajiuba, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, made his ambition known ahead of the next general election, positioning himself as a contender seeking to offer an alternative leadership direction for the country.

Breaking: Buhari's Former Minister Declares for 2027 Presidency in ADC

Source: Facebook

Leadership must go beyond rhetoric, says Nwajiuba

Speaking on his declaration, Nwajiuba said Nigeria’s pressing challenges require leadership anchored on sound policies, effective negotiation skills, and a strong grassroots political structure rather than empty rhetoric.

According to a statement released by his office on Monday, January 19, his years of service in both the legislative and executive arms of government have given him a broad understanding of governance, public finance, and institutional management.

“The challenges facing Nigeria today demand leadership driven by clear policies, strategic negotiation, and a functional grassroots structure, not mere rhetoric,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Campaign to focus on education, economy, and trust in governance

The former minister is expected to centre his campaign on education reform, economic stabilisation, and the restoration of public confidence in government institutions.

The statement described Nwajiuba as a seasoned lawyer, called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989, and a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), noting that his campaign message is anchored on what he termed a “competence-first” approach to leadership.

“Nwajiuba enters the race with a message anchored on competence, policy depth, and institutional knowledge as the foundation for national governance,” the statement read.

ADC candidature adds new dimension to 2027 contes

Nwajiuba’s entry into the presidential race under the ADC banner is expected to add a fresh dimension to the evolving contest, particularly as smaller political parties seek to present alternative leadership options to Nigerians ahead of 2027.

“With his declaration, Nwajiuba joins a growing list of aspirants aiming to shape the national conversation ahead of the next general election, as debates around competence, experience, and inclusive governance continue to gain momentum,” the statement added.

Source: Legit.ng