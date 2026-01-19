HEDA petitioned the EFCC over alleged mismanagement of N30 billion released to Oyo State after the Bodija explosion

The petition claimed only N4.5 billion was applied to relief and compensation while the rest remained largely unaccounted for

Oyo State government maintained that the N30 billion fund remained untouched and urged calm amid public outcry

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged mismanagement of the N30 billion released by the Federal Government to the Oyo State Government following the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan.

The petition, signed by HEDA Chairman Mr Olanrewaju Suraju and addressed to EFCC Chairman Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, raised concerns over the alleged “diversion, misapplication and criminal breach of trust” regarding the intervention fund intended for compensation, reconstruction, and emergency relief.

“The organisation is concerned that only about N4.5 billion intervention funds were reportedly applied to relief and compensation for victims, while the entire N30 billion remains largely unaccounted for,” the petition read.

Furore over intervention funds intensifies

Public outcry followed comments by former Ekiti State Governor Mr Ayodele Fayose, who claimed in a national television interview that N50 billion was released to the Oyo State Government for the explosion victims and reconstruction of Old Bodija.

The Oyo state Government, however, clarified that it received N30 billion, which remained untouched until it received the remaining N20 billion.

As reported by The Punch, Oyo State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mr Dotun Oyelade, said that the government’s earlier position that the N30 billion remains “untouched” still stands.

“The Oyo State Government is at peace with the comprehensive and convincing statement issued on the unfortunate incident. We stand solidly by our statement and refer everyone to same. It’s 2026, the eve of the 2027 general elections. We understand and we are ready,” Oyelade said.

The government noted that it had disbursed N4.085 billion in support and compensation to victims while spending N24.6 billion from its own resources on Bodija and its environment.

HEDA demands transparency and accountability

In its petition, HEDA questioned why the funds were reportedly kept in a commercial bank accruing interest for over a year without public disclosure.

The group urged the EFCC to mandate a full accounting of the total intervention funds received, their disbursement, and any unspent balance.

“These allegations raise serious concerns bordering on corruption, abuse of office, diversion of public funds, criminal breach of trust, and possible money laundering, all of which fall within the statutory mandate of the EFCC,” the petition added.

While acknowledging that constitutional provisions grant immunity from prosecution to a sitting governor, HEDA emphasised that such immunity does not prevent investigation into the handling of public funds.

“Constitutional immunity does not preclude investigation, particularly in issues relating to accountability and the management of public resources,” the statement said.

The group therefore called on the EFCC to launch a thorough, impartial, and professional investigation into the receipt, management, and utilisation of all Federal Government intervention funds released to Oyo state in connection with the Bodija explosion.

