Nigeria’s first coup on January 15, 1966, left a trail of violence and loss that reshaped the nation’s history

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in a recent article, recounted his childhood memories of that morning when mutineers stormed his family home and abducted his father

His testimony shed light on the brutality of the mutiny and its lasting impact on Nigeria’s political journey

On January 15, 2026, Dailytrust published an article in which Chief Femi Fani-Kayode recounted his personal experience of the 1966 coup.

Chief Fani-Kayode, a lawyer and politician, holds several titles and positions including Sadaukin Shinkafi, Wakilin Doka Potiskum, Otunba Joga Orile, Aare Ajagunla of Otun Ekiti, former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Minister of Culture and Tourism, former Minister of Aviation, and Ambassador of Nigeria.

First coup in Nigeria

Chief Fani-Kayode explained that in the early hours of January 15, 1966, Nigeria witnessed its first coup d’état. He stated that 98 per cent of the officers who planned and led the coup came from one ethnic nationality.

According to historian Max Siollun, who relied on a Police Special Branch report, the mutiny was led by officers including Major Chukwuemeka Kaduna Nzeogwu, Major Chris Anuforo, Major Tim Onwutuegwu, Major Adewale Ademoyega, Major Don Okafor, and others. Chief Fani-Kayode confirmed that he had seen the report himself and verified the findings.

Victims of the coup

He listed the political leaders and military officers who were murdered or abducted. Among them were Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Premier of the Northern Region Sir Ahmadu Bello, Premier of the Western Region Chief Samuel Ladoke Akintola, Minister of Finance Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari, Brigadier Samuel Ademulegun, and his own father, Chief Remilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode, who was abducted.

Chief Fani-Kayode described how mutineers stormed his family home, which was then the official residence of the Deputy Premier of the Western Region. He recalled being six years old when soldiers ransacked the house, terrorised his family, and abducted his father. He remembered one soldier comforting him, saying: “don’t worry, we won’t kill your father, stop crying.”

Fate of Chief Remilekun Fani-Kayode

His father was taken to Lagos and tied up at Dodan Barracks. Chief Fani-Kayode recounted how loyalist troops led by Lt. Tokida, under Captain Paul Tarfa and ordered by Lt. Col. Yakubu Gowon, rescued his father after a gun battle. He described this as divine providence, noting that bullets flew everywhere yet none struck his father.

Chief Fani-Kayode emphasised that the coup was “indefensible, unjustifiable, unacceptable, unnecessary, unprovoked and utterly barbaric.” He explained that it set off a cycle of violence that disrupted Nigeria’s political development and left lasting consequences. He concluded by expressing hope that Nigeria would never witness such an event again.

