President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria after attending the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week with key ministers

Nigeria signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the United Arab Emirates during the summit

The President announced plans to mobilise up to $30 billion annually for climate and green industrial financing

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Friday following his participation in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where he joined other global leaders to discuss climate action, energy transition, and sustainable development.

The President attended the summit alongside key members of his cabinet.

President Tinubu returns from Abu Dhabi after ADSW 2026. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the visit delivered concrete outcomes for Nigeria beyond high level engagements.

On the margins of the summit, Nigeria entered into a major economic agreement with the United Arab Emirates aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Nigeria, UAE sign economic pact

According to the statement, Nigeria and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement designed to expand cooperation across multiple sectors. The agreement seeks to boost trade and investment flows between both countries while promoting technology exchange and long-term collaboration.

The partnership covers strategic areas such as energy, infrastructure development, agriculture, mining, and renewable energy. Officials said the agreement aligns with Nigeria’s broader economic reform agenda and its push to attract sustainable foreign investment.

President Tinubu, while addressing participants at the summit, said the agreement reflected Nigeria’s readiness to engage global partners on mutually beneficial terms.

He noted that the country was positioning itself as a viable destination for investors seeking opportunities in emerging markets.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

Lagos to host INVESTOPIA forum

As part of efforts to deepen engagement with international investors, the President announced that Nigeria would host a joint INVESTOPIA forum with the UAE in Lagos this February. The initiative is expected to bring together global investors, policy makers, and business leaders to explore investment opportunities within Nigeria.

The proposed forum is aimed at showcasing Nigeria’s reform priorities and opening direct channels for investment discussions across key sectors of the economy. Government officials believe the event will further strengthen economic ties between Nigeria and the Gulf region.

Climate finance and energy goals

President Tinubu also used the platform to outline Nigeria’s climate and energy ambitions. He said the country was working to mobilise up to $30 billion annually in climate-related and green industrial financing as part of its energy transition strategy.

He told the summit that Nigeria was expanding electricity access nationwide while implementing reforms to support cleaner energy sources. The administration, according to him, views climate finance as critical to industrial growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

The President’s return to Nigeria marks the end of a trip that combined diplomatic engagement with economic negotiations, as the government continues to court international partnerships to support its development objectives.

Tinubu's govt gives mining companies deadline

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, had given mining and quarrying companies licensed by the Nigerian Mining Cadastral Office until December 31, 2025, to conclude the Community Development Agreements with host communities.

Alake issued the deadline following the review of the performance of companies on the Community Development Agreement in the first six months of this year.

Source: Legit.ng