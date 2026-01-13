Former Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose described the Peoples Democratic Party as a swamp and said it had lost credibility ahead of the 2027 election

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party in deep crisis, declaring that it has become a “swamp” unfit for political growth ahead of the 2027 general election.

Fayose made the remarks while reacting to ongoing internal disputes within the PDP, leadership tussles, and recent defections, arguing that the party has lost coherence, legitimacy, and moral authority.

Speaking with Arise TV in an interview shared via X on Tuesday, January 13, Fayose said the crisis has weakened the PDP to the point where key stakeholders and institutions no longer recognise it as a unified political platform.

“You cannot build a house on a faulty foundation. You can’t build a house on a swamp. The PDP is already a swamp,” Fayose said.

Fayose accuses PDP factions of destroying party credibility

The former governor questioned the party’s disciplinary consistency, asking why some members were labelled as anti-party while others openly worked against PDP interests without consequences.

“Where is the PDP today? You don’t joke with anti-party, yet you can’t expel people. The actions and inactions clearly show the party is in serious trouble,” he said.

Fayose also pointed to disputes over candidate recognition in states such as Ekiti and Osun, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) no longer recognises certain PDP structures.

“When names were submitted to INEC, they were not published. That tells you something is fundamentally wrong. Matters are in court and unresolved. If elections hold tomorrow, what happens?” he asked.

Claims of mass abandonment by party leaders

Fayose claimed that many prominent figures who once criticised him and others had already distanced themselves from the PDP.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Majority of those people are already inside the APC. Even the vice-presidential candidate, even Atiku himself, have all abandoned the PDP,” he alleged.

He likened the party to a torn cloth, saying internal divisions had rendered it useless.

“When a cloth is torn into two, it becomes useless to both sides. That is exactly what the PDP has become,” Fayose said.

Makinde and Bala tipped for defection

In a striking revelation, Fayose claimed that Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed were likely to leave the PDP.

“I want to say this publicly again: Governor Makinde and Governor Bala will move,” he declared.

Fayose acknowledged Makinde’s earlier stance but insisted that political realities could force a change.

“We are politicians. We talk tough, but politics is about substance and survival,” he said.

Fayose defends cross-party cooperation

The former governor also defended his history of supporting leaders outside his party, insisting that governance should rise above partisan loyalty.

“I have never hidden my support for the President. Even when I was in office, I visited him openly. I don’t go by corners,” Fayose said.

Drawing comparisons with advanced democracies, he added,

“In America, leaders disagree with their president openly. That doesn’t make them less patriotic. Nigeria first, state first, before party.”

As the 2027 election approaches, Fayose’s remarks are expected to intensify debate over the PDP’s future, with analysts predicting more defections and political realignments if the party fails to resolve its internal crisis.

