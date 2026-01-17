Kola Karim honoured with honorary Doctor of Science by Fountain University for impactful contributions to Nigeria's business sector

Energy entrepreneur and philanthropist, Kola Karim, has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in Business Administration by Fountain University, Osogbo, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s business landscape and society at large.

The prestigious award was presented last Wednesday during the institution’s 15th convocation ceremony, drawing accolades from business leaders, academics, and community stakeholders who hailed the recognition as richly deserved.

A Trailblazer in Africa’s energy sector

Kola Karim, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Shoreline International, is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most audacious and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.

As a key player in the oil and gas sector, he has consistently demonstrated strategic depth, innovation, and resilience in navigating one of the world’s most complex industries.

Beyond his corporate achievements, Karim holds the traditional title of Agbaoye of Ibadanland, a recognition that underscores his influence both within and outside the boardroom.

His career trajectory reflects a blend of business acumen, discipline, and ethical leadership that has set him apart over the years.

Building a legacy beyond profit

Karim’s journey is not defined solely by commercial success. His rise in wealth and status has been matched by a deep sense of responsibility to society.

Known for his philanthropic footprint, he has invested significantly in initiatives aimed at improving lives, supporting education, and empowering underserved communities.

Those close to him often describe his generosity as instinctive rather than performative, driven by a personal philosophy that success finds its true meaning when it uplifts others.

This commitment to giving back has earned him respect across Nigeria’s business and social circles.

Commitment to education and leadership

While delivering his acceptance speech at the convocation ceremony, Karim emphasised the transformative power of education, describing it as a critical pathway to achieving one’s goals.

He urged young Nigerians to remain committed to learning, discipline, and integrity, noting that long-term success is built on consistent personal development rather than shortcuts.

His message resonated strongly with graduates and attendees, reinforcing his belief that education remains the most sustainable tool for national growth and individual empowerment.

A well-earned recognition

The honorary doctorate awarded by Fountain University stands as a testament to Karim’s far-reaching impact, both as a business leader and as a humanitarian.

In the days following the ceremony, tributes poured in from across the country, celebrating a man whose influence continues to shape Nigeria’s evolving business narrative.

As Kola Karim continues to expand his footprint across industries and communities, the honour further cements his status as a leader driven not just by ambition, but by purpose, service, and legacy.

