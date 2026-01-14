TotalEnergies has opened applications for its 2026 SIWES Internship in Nigeria

The programme is open to undergraduates in recognised universities across all disciplines

Participants will gain hands-on industry experience and exposure to professional work culture

TotalEnergies has announced the opening of applications for its 2026 Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) Internship in Nigeria, offering eligible undergraduates the opportunity to gain practical industry experience.

As reported by MSME Africa, the internship programme, coordinated by the Learning and Development Department of TotalEnergies, is designed to expose students to real-world work experience in the multinational energy company.

The programme will support participants’ academic and professional development.

The company advised applicants to ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before submitting their forms.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

According to TotalEnergies, applicants must be current undergraduates of recognised universities studying any discipline. Candidates must also be in their 300, 400 or 500 level at the time of application.

Other requirements include:

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Good organisational ability

Attention to details, and

Practical problem-solving and analytical skills.

The company added that applicants should be comfortable asking clarifying questions and making sound decisions where required.

How to apply

To apply, candidates are advised to access the official TotalEnergies SIWES Internship application form, read all instructions carefully and complete the form accurately.

The company warned that applications should be submitted only once, as multiple or incomplete submissions may lead to disqualification.

Applicants are also encouraged to save or print a copy of their submission for future reference.

Here is the application form: TotalEnergies SIWES

Application deadline is January 31, 2026

Documents and information required

Applicants are expected to provide personal details, such as their name and contact information, as well as academic details, including the institution, course of study, and current level. SIWES or industrial training information may also be required during the application process.

TotalEnergies noted that a CV or résumé and other additional documents may be requested at later stages of the selection process.

Benefits of the SIWES internship

TotalEnergies said the SIWES internship offers students hands-on training aligned with their fields of study, as well as exposure to professional work culture and corporate standards.

The programme also aims to improve participants’ career readiness and employability after graduation, while providing support for SIWES or industrial training completion where applicable.

