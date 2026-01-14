TotalEnergies Opens Applications for 2026 SIWES Internship Programme for Undergraduates
- TotalEnergies has opened applications for its 2026 SIWES Internship in Nigeria
- The programme is open to undergraduates in recognised universities across all disciplines
- Participants will gain hands-on industry experience and exposure to professional work culture
Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.
TotalEnergies has announced the opening of applications for its 2026 Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) Internship in Nigeria, offering eligible undergraduates the opportunity to gain practical industry experience.
As reported by MSME Africa, the internship programme, coordinated by the Learning and Development Department of TotalEnergies, is designed to expose students to real-world work experience in the multinational energy company.
The programme will support participants’ academic and professional development.
The company advised applicants to ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before submitting their forms.
Eligibility criteria for applicants
According to TotalEnergies, applicants must be current undergraduates of recognised universities studying any discipline. Candidates must also be in their 300, 400 or 500 level at the time of application.
Other requirements include:
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Good organisational ability
- Attention to details, and
- Practical problem-solving and analytical skills.
The company added that applicants should be comfortable asking clarifying questions and making sound decisions where required.
How to apply
To apply, candidates are advised to access the official TotalEnergies SIWES Internship application form, read all instructions carefully and complete the form accurately.
The company warned that applications should be submitted only once, as multiple or incomplete submissions may lead to disqualification.
Applicants are also encouraged to save or print a copy of their submission for future reference.
Here is the application form: TotalEnergies SIWES
Application deadline is January 31, 2026
Documents and information required
Applicants are expected to provide personal details, such as their name and contact information, as well as academic details, including the institution, course of study, and current level. SIWES or industrial training information may also be required during the application process.
Standard Chartered opens 2026 internship programme for Nigerians with paid roles and global exposure
TotalEnergies noted that a CV or résumé and other additional documents may be requested at later stages of the selection process.
Benefits of the SIWES internship
TotalEnergies said the SIWES internship offers students hands-on training aligned with their fields of study, as well as exposure to professional work culture and corporate standards.
The programme also aims to improve participants’ career readiness and employability after graduation, while providing support for SIWES or industrial training completion where applicable.
Standard Chartered Bank launches paid internship
Legit.ng earlier reported that Standard Chartered Bank has launched its paid 2026 Internship Programme for Nigerian students and graduates.
Participants in the programme will gain hands-on experience and training in global banking while contributing to real business challenges.
The programme offers professional development, networking opportunities, and a pathway to long-term careers in finance.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwatobi Odeyinka (Business Editor) Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a Business Editor at Legit.ng. He reports on markets, finance, energy, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria. Before joining Legit.ng, he worked as a Business Reporter at Nairametrics and as a Fact-checker at Ripples Nigeria. His features on energy, culture, and conflict have also appeared in reputable national and international outlets, including Africa Oil+Gas Report, HumAngle, The Republic Journal, The Continent, and the US-based Popula. He is a West African Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Journalism Fellow.