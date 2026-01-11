Six governors from the Niger Delta region have been nominated for the 2025 Peace and Meritorious Awards

Public voting will determine the winner of the Governor of the Year (Infrastructure and Development) category

The award aims to recognise outstanding leadership and promote citizen participation in governance

Six governors from the Niger Delta and South-South region have been nominated for the 2025 Niger Delta Peace and Meritorious Awards.

This is contained in a statement signed by Sam Ujong Ekpambe on behalf of the organisers of the Niger Delta Peace and Meritorious Awards.

List: 6 Nigerian Governors Nominated for Niger Delta Peace Awards as Voting Process Unveiled

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the organisers of the award have also unveiled a public voting process to determine the winner of the Governor of the Year (Infrastructure and Development) category.

Niger Delta peace awards: List of nominated governors

According to the organisers, the nominees are:

Delta state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori

Akwa Ibom state governor, Pastor Umo Eno

Edo state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri

Cross River state governor, Prince Bassey Otu

River state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

According to the statement, the award is aimed at recognising exceptional leadership in infrastructure delivery and development across the region.

Awards: How governor of the year will emerge

The organisers disclosed that the final recipient of the Governor of the Year (Infrastructure and Development) honour will be selected exclusively through a voting category, giving members of the public a decisive role in the process.

The statement noted that the initiative was introduced to strengthen transparency, fairness and citizen participation in leadership recognition.

The public voting platform allows citizens to directly support governors they believe have demonstrated outstanding commitment to infrastructure development, peacebuilding, good governance and socio-economic growth.

"This approach reflects the awards’ belief that leadership recognition should be driven by the people who experience the impact of governance at the grassroots," the statement read in part.

How the governors were nominated

The organisers explained that the nominated governors were carefully shortlisted following a rigorous assessment process based on performance indicators, public service impact and measurable contributions to both regional and national development.

These benchmarks, the organisers said, were designed to ensure that only leaders with verifiable records of service and development initiatives were considered for the award.

They further stressed that the eventual winner would emerge solely from votes cast by the general public within the stipulated voting period, without interference from the organisers or external stakeholders.

The organisers also highlighted that the introduction of the voting category underscores the awards’ broader mission of promoting peace, unity and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

While details of the voting platforms and timelines have not yet been released, the committee assured that full information would be officially communicated in the coming weeks.

The award presentation ceremony is expected to attract high-level stakeholders from government, civil society organisations, the private sector and development partners from across the country.

Jigawa governor Namadi wins award

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state received an award from the Abdullahi Mahmood Foundation (AMF) for his leadership.

AMF Chairman Abdullahi Mahmood commended the governor for his administration’s achievements and Jigawa’s growing recognition.

Reacting, Governor Namadi thanked the organisation and promised to support their community projects.

