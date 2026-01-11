List: 6 Nigerian Governors Nominated for Niger Delta Peace Awards as Voting Process Unveiled
- Six governors from the Niger Delta region have been nominated for the 2025 Peace and Meritorious Awards
- Public voting will determine the winner of the Governor of the Year (Infrastructure and Development) category
- The award aims to recognise outstanding leadership and promote citizen participation in governance
Six governors from the Niger Delta and South-South region have been nominated for the 2025 Niger Delta Peace and Meritorious Awards.
This is contained in a statement signed by Sam Ujong Ekpambe on behalf of the organisers of the Niger Delta Peace and Meritorious Awards.
Legit.ng gathers that the organisers of the award have also unveiled a public voting process to determine the winner of the Governor of the Year (Infrastructure and Development) category.
Niger Delta peace awards: List of nominated governors
According to the organisers, the nominees are:
- Delta state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori
- Akwa Ibom state governor, Pastor Umo Eno
- Edo state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo
- Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri
- Cross River state governor, Prince Bassey Otu
- River state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara
According to the statement, the award is aimed at recognising exceptional leadership in infrastructure delivery and development across the region.
Awards: How governor of the year will emerge
The organisers disclosed that the final recipient of the Governor of the Year (Infrastructure and Development) honour will be selected exclusively through a voting category, giving members of the public a decisive role in the process.
The statement noted that the initiative was introduced to strengthen transparency, fairness and citizen participation in leadership recognition.
The public voting platform allows citizens to directly support governors they believe have demonstrated outstanding commitment to infrastructure development, peacebuilding, good governance and socio-economic growth.
"This approach reflects the awards’ belief that leadership recognition should be driven by the people who experience the impact of governance at the grassroots," the statement read in part.
How the governors were nominated
The organisers explained that the nominated governors were carefully shortlisted following a rigorous assessment process based on performance indicators, public service impact and measurable contributions to both regional and national development.
These benchmarks, the organisers said, were designed to ensure that only leaders with verifiable records of service and development initiatives were considered for the award.
They further stressed that the eventual winner would emerge solely from votes cast by the general public within the stipulated voting period, without interference from the organisers or external stakeholders.
The organisers also highlighted that the introduction of the voting category underscores the awards’ broader mission of promoting peace, unity and sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.
While details of the voting platforms and timelines have not yet been released, the committee assured that full information would be officially communicated in the coming weeks.
The award presentation ceremony is expected to attract high-level stakeholders from government, civil society organisations, the private sector and development partners from across the country.
Jigawa governor Namadi wins award
In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state received an award from the Abdullahi Mahmood Foundation (AMF) for his leadership.
AMF Chairman Abdullahi Mahmood commended the governor for his administration’s achievements and Jigawa’s growing recognition.
Reacting, Governor Namadi thanked the organisation and promised to support their community projects.
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.