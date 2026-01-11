Albidairi Foundation opens 700-capacity orphanage and 1500-capacity mosque in Kano to support vulnerable children

Governor emphasizes urgent need to address high number of out - of - school children in Kano due to insecurity

Event highlights the spiritual significance of caring for orphans in Islam, as illustrated by Prophet Muhammad's story

A humanitarian organisation that was based in Saudi Arabia, Albidairi Foundation, has opened a 700-capacity orphanage home and 1 5000-capacity mosque in northwest state of Kano.

The facility, which was named Albidairi Orphanage Home, was commissioned on Saturday, January 10, at Langel in Tofa Local Government of the state. The objective is to support vulnerable and confront the menace of the out-of-school children.

Saudi-Arabia-based organisation opens orphanage home in Kano Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Kano Orphanage home director speaks on establishment

Sheikh Adam Yushau Adam, the director of the orphanage home, who spoke at the event, disclosed that the organisation was founded by Abu-Abdurrahman Al-Bidairi, under the umbrella of Albidairi Foundation, which has been registered in Nigeria and engaged in the activities of humanitarian.

Adam explained that the orphanage home was designed to accommodate 14 children in each room with toilet, nanny and teachers, who will provide both western and Islamic education to the children.

His statement reads in part:

“The children will memorise the Qur’an here, and there is also provision for sports activities. The place is powered 24/7 by solar energy and equipped with adequate security."

Kano governor speaks at new orphanage home

Speaking at the event, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was represented by the state commissioner for education, Ali Haruna Makoda, said that the intervention was timely.

He said that Kano has the highest number of out-of-school children in the country and that the situation was worsened by insecurity in the neighbouring states, making many widows and orphans to come into the state. He expressed the optimism that the establishment will address part of the challenges and expect a deduction in the social vices.

Also speaking at the event was Kano state commissioner for women affairs, children and the disabled, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi Sani, stating that the home would ease the burden on the government.

She further explained that the state has stepped up its efforts to certify and accredit any legal orphanage while scrapping the illegal ones.

Kano: Important of taking care of orphan

The director of Alkahirat Islamic Trust, Nura Abdullahi, while delivering his speech at the event, explained the spiritual significance of caring for orphans in Islam.

His statement reads:

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was an orphan. He said whosoever takes care of an orphan, paradise is compulsory for him. The proprietor of this foundation has never been to Nigeria, yet his helping hand has reached us.”

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano speaks on the importance of orphanage home Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Two Kano lawmakers die suddenly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano state has been found in deep mourning as two lawmakers from the state house of assembly suddenly died within a short period of time on Wednesday, December 24.

The two lawmakers who died on the same day are Aminu Sa'adu, popularly known as Aminu Saad Ungogo, and Sarki Aliyu Daneji.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, reportedly confirmed the incident in a social media post.

Source: Legit.ng