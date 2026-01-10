The Governing Council of Federal University Gashua had approved the appointment of Professor Yaqub Ahmed Geidam as the new Vice Chancellor

Federal University Gashua has named Professor Yaqub Ahmed Geidam as its new Vice Chancellor following approval by the institution’s Governing Council. The decision was announced in a statement signed by Mallam Adamu Saleh, Head of Information and Protocol Unit of the university.

According to the statement, the appointment was ratified during a statutory meeting of the council chaired by the Pro Chancellor and Council Chairman, Barrister Ibrahim Usman.

Professor Yaqub Ahmed Geidam becomes Federal University Gashua VC. Photo: FB/ Professor Yaqub Ahmed Geidam

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the process complied fully with the provisions of the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions Act and other applicable regulations guiding university governance.

Rigorous selection process guided appointment

Saleh explained that the selection exercise followed a competitive and merit based framework. Candidates were assessed on academic record, leadership ability, administrative experience, integrity and clarity of vision for institutional development.

The council said the outcome reflected its commitment to due process and its intention to strengthen the university’s standing locally and internationally.

The statement also noted that the council aimed to position the institution for sustained growth, research expansion and improved academic delivery through the choice of a candidate with proven capacity to manage complex academic environments.

New VC brings experience

Professor Geidam is a long serving scholar with a background in Veterinary Medicine and more than two decades of experience as a professor. He has built a career spanning teaching, research and academic administration, earning recognition within the higher education sector.

Before his appointment, Geidam served as Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Maiduguri. He has also occupied several key administrative roles across different levels of university management, contributing to curriculum development, staff coordination and academic planning.

The Pro Chancellor assured staff, students and stakeholders that the Governing Council remains focused on strengthening institutional governance, supporting academic excellence and maintaining stability within the university system.

The council expressed confidence that the new Vice Chancellor will provide effective leadership and guide the university toward long term progress.

