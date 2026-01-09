An FRSC officer, Lasisi Oluwamayoku and her daughter , Adesewa, were buried in Osogbo after a tragic disappearance and murder

The suspected killer of the deceased, Victor Fajemirokun, was arrested by the police and confessed to luring victims with the help of two herbalists in Osogbo

Public outrage highlights societal issues surrounding superstitions and violence in Nigeria, with many calling for justice and faulting the suspects

It was an emotional moment at the burial service of Lasisi Oluwamayoku, who was an officer of the Federal Road Safety Service Corps, Ogun State Command, and her daughter, Adesewa. They were interred in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Friday, January 9.

Recall that the 38-year-old Oluwamayoku and her daughter were declared missing on a Sunday, November 2, 2025, after leaving their residence at the Obasanjo Hilltop Estate in Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, and they never returned.

How police arrest killer of FRSC officer

According to The Punch, the police later arrested the manfriend of the deceased, Victor Fajemirokun and he was subsequently paraded before journalists. He explained that he lured the FRSC officer and her daughter to their death with the help of an herbalist in Osun state.

The suspect was paraded alongside two other herbalists, Sunday James and Gboyega Daramola, at the Osun State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo.

At the burial service held at St. John’s Anglican Church burial ground at Ita Olookan in Osogbo, her family members and colleagues could not hold back their tears as her remains were lowered into the grave.

Nigerians react to murder of FRSC officer

The killings of Oluwamayoku and her daughter attracted grief and lamentations from many Nigerians who have reacted to the news. Below are some of their reactions:

Shozy commented:

"Glory wey no work for him before they met, but he believes someone collected it, oloriburuku. Sentence all of them to death, both the alfa, the man and those herbalists. People will blame anything for their misfortune but themselves. Why aye no dey do oyinbo?"

Noble reacted:

"This story is another painful reminder of how ignorance, desperation, and false beliefs keep destroying innocent lives. No one deserves such a cruel end. We must do better as a society—value human life, reject harmful superstitions, and let justice speak clearly."

Gbolahor called for justice:

"No spiritual advice that calls for harm is worth following. D law enforcement should do the needful."

Omoiya lamented:

"Stop fornicating once you are married, she killed the child that knew nothing about her cheating habit."

Chima Echefule faulted the leaders:

"Criminals everywhere since those who are supposed to be checking crimes are busy with extortion."

Abisola tweeted:

"Used his glory? Na so una dey find excuse for evil. Some people are just heartless. Pure wickedness disguised as spirituality."

