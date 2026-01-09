Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said Peter Obi only aligned with a political coalition and did not formally defect to the African Democratic Congress

He urged the Labour Party leadership to clarify whether Obi submitted a resignation letter and returned his party card as required

Baba-Ahmed said his personal relationship with Obi remained cordial and that political differences had not affected their mutual respect

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, running mate to Peter Obi in the 2023 Labour Party presidential election, has dismissed claims that the former Anambra State governor has formally defected to the African Democratic Congress.

He said Obi merely aligned himself with a political coalition and did not announce a full switch of party affiliation.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed says Peter Obi only aligns with a coalition and does not defect to the ADC.

Source: Twitter

Baba-Ahmed made the remarks on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Friday, where he urged the public to carefully review Obi’s recent comments in Enugu. According to him, the statements referenced coalition cooperation rather than an outright declaration of defection.

Datti questions ADC defection claim

“It will be good if everyone listens to Peter Obi’s comments at Enugu. He mentioned joining the coalition. I don’t believe I heard him say defection to the ADC,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“I did not hear that; maybe I missed it, but please find out if he joined the coalition or the ADC,” he added.

He also called on the Labour Party leadership to confirm whether Obi had completed the formal process required to exit the party. Baba-Ahmed said any legitimate defection would require documented steps under party rules and electoral guidelines.

“It is also good if you find out from Labour Party leadership if His Excellency Peter Obi has submitted a resignation letter and returned his card as required by law,” he stated.

Baba-Ahmed interacting with supporters at a recent public event.

Source: Twitter

Obi had, in December 2025, publicly declared his support for the ADC during a rally at the Nike Lake Resort Hotel in Enugu. At the event, he invited members of other opposition parties to join the ADC and described the platform as a collective effort aimed at “rescuing” Nigeria from weak governance.

Personal ties remain intact

Despite the political development, Baba-Ahmed said his personal relationship with Obi has not been affected. He disclosed in a separate interview with Trust TV that there were no hard feelings over Obi’s political choice.

“Peter Obi did not invite me to join him in ADC because everyone knows me. There are certain things you would rather not approach me with; people know me even while I was in Parliament,” he said.

He maintained that mutual respect continues to define their interaction and referenced a recent family ceremony Obi attended at his residence.

“Our personal relationships are solid. Only on the 12th, he attended the wedding in my house, in person, where I have much, much, much respect for Peter Obi,” Baba-Ahmed said.

2027 support still possible

The former legislator further noted that his political support for Obi in the 2027 presidential race remains possible under certain conditions. He said if Obi fails to secure the ADC ticket and returns to the Labour Party, he would be willing to back his ambition.

Baba-Ahmed added that clarity from party leadership and Obi himself would help settle public speculation surrounding the coalition move and party status.

