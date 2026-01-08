The Oxford English Dictionary has added several Nigerian-origin words in what reflect the growing global influence of Nigerian language and culture

Popular expressions such as “nyash,” “mammy market,” “amala,” “abeg,” “biko,” and “Ghana Must Go” had been formally recognised in the December 2025 update

Editors had confirmed that Nigerian English continued to shape global vocabulary following earlier updates that included words like japa, agbero and eba

The Oxford English Dictionary has expanded its global word list with a fresh set of Nigerian expressions in what signalls the growing reach of the country’s language, food culture and everyday speech across international audiences.

The update, released in December 2025 on the OED platform, introduced more than 500 new words, phrases and meanings drawn from different varieties of English worldwide.

Editors also revised over 1,000 existing entries and revisited the histories of several long-standing terms. West African English featured prominently alongside additions from regions such as Malta, Japan and South Korea.

Nigerian words gain global recognition

Several Nigerian expressions made the new list, cutting across slang, cuisine and social usage. Everyday words such as “nyash,” “mammy market,” “amala,” “moi moi,” “abeg,” “biko,” and “Ghana Must Go” were among the entries formally recognised.

The update also retained “Afrobeats,” which the dictionary defines as “a style of popular music incorporating elements of West African music and of jazz, soul, and funk.”

Editors described “abeg” as an interjection that conveys emotions such as surprise, disbelief or exasperation, depending on context. “Biko,” which originates from the Igbo language, appears as a polite request or agreement, translated simply as “please.”

“Nyash” was described as “a person’s (esp. a woman’s) buttocks; the bottom, the backside.” The term “Ghana Must Go” refers to the familiar chequered plastic travel bag used widely in West Africa. Its name traces back to the 1983 expulsion of undocumented Ghanaian migrants from Nigeria.

Food culture enters Oxford lexicon

Local dishes also earned formal entries. “Amala” was recorded as a dough made from yam, cassava or unripe plantain flour, usually served alongside soups and sauces. “Moi moi,” a steamed bean pudding with peppers and onions, was also added, reflecting its popularity beyond Nigerian borders.

The dictionary defined “mammy market” as a marketplace traditionally run by women, first associated with military barracks and later found in youth service camps and schools. These entries reflect how everyday Nigerian experiences continue to shape modern English usage.

Japa enters Oxford dictionary

This is not the first time Nigerian expressions have entered the OED. A January 2025 update added about 20 local words and phrases, including 'japa', 'agbero' and 'eba'. Other inclusions captured social realities, such as '419' for internet fraud and 'abi' as a conversational tag.

Language experts note that digital communication, music, migration and popular culture have accelerated the spread of Nigerian English into mainstream global vocabulary. The latest additions confirm that local expressions once confined to streets and homes now travel widely through media, travel and online platforms.

