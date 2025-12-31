Prophet Abel Boma has released a troubling prophecy for the new year, warning that significant events may begin very soon

He pointed out a spiritual sign that might foretell the death of a top politician in the country

The cleric also urged parents and citizens to pray, especially concerning leaders and children, as the new year unfolds

The preacher said he received what he described as a spiritual warning shortly after a live church programme.

Speaking to his Instagram followers, Boma said he began seeing what he repeatedly described as “thunder and lightning” in the spiritual realm.

Pastor Abel Boma’s new year message leaves many concerned. Credit: @prophetabelboma

Source: Instagram

According to him, the vision signified serious events that could affect Nigeria’s political space in the early months of the year.

“I’m seeing something like thunder and lightning,” Boma said. “It’s about to strike like lightning. When it strikes, one politician will go.”

The cleric explained that the vision showed repeated strikes, each linked to the exit of a political figure.

While he said he recognised a person in the vision, he made it clear he would not mention any names to avoid controversy.

“I know the name. I’ve seen the picture in front of me, but I can never call the name. I don’t want to get into trouble,” he said.

Boma added that the message he received suggested the events could begin very soon, possibly between January and March.

He stressed that the vision did not point to just one individual but could involve more than one person over time.

“The Lord said: ‘Nigeria, I’m prepared. Somebody is about to go,’” he said, adding that the movement of the “lightning” was focused on political matters.

Beyond politics, the prophet also urged parents to pray for their children, especially as schools prepare to resume. He said he felt a strong need for prayers covering children and students in the coming period.

“Children, pray for your children,” Boma said. “Our schools are resuming. Let’s pray for these children,” he added, calling for spiritual vigilance.

Watch him speak below:

Prophet Abel Boma trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abtrice_3 said:

"Amen we don't need to pray since it's the politicians."

emmaemordi.daniels said:

"That means total reset, rehabilitation, revolution, emancipation of Nigeria. PRAISE THE LORD oo."

tengianache said:

"Lord start from the top pls."

adaochaempireofficial said:

"The Lord has done it finally finally finally 👏 Lord as u start from the top let ur name be praised.. our children will not be victims of evil in Jesus name .."

love_love3787 said:

"Oh lord🙌🙌,cover our children with ur blood,amen🙌🙌."

offor6958 said:

"May GOD protect Me, mine, children and my sister's family AMEN 🙏."

ifeomamadukaemmanuel said:

"May God bring it to pass in Jesus Name."

nneorahduke said:

"May Jehovah take away every pharo in our lives."

anurinwa1 said:

"Not everything require prayer let God cleanse the land."

emmyrealtor said:

"My own uncle Senator David Cobina Cobina Brigidi is gone. So let it be in Jesus name Amen 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

nwamala said:

"Lord, have mercy on ur people, protect our children. Heal our country, protect us from bad weather. Go before us and cover us under wings ijn."

nseobong001 said:

"Thank You, everlasting Father for Your revelations. May thy mighty hand bring us out of sudden, untimely, and accidental death, and may our Children be saved in the Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen."

What Prophet Abel said about Obi Cubana

Legit.ng also reported that businessman Obi Cubana was called out by Prophet Abel Boma.

The cleric opened up about a prophecy he saw regarding the business magnate and groups of enemies plotting his fall.

Boma further addressed how the foreseen peril could be averted, which garnered the attention of many online.

Source: Legit.ng