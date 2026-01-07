Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zaria, Kaduna State - Zaria-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Khalifa Sani Abdulkadir, has been declared missing 25 days after he travelled to Abuja.

Sheikh Khalifa’s wife and children said he has not been seen since he travelled to Abuja following the alleged blockage of his bank account.

The scholar is one of the respected leaders of Fityanul Islam, a Tijaniyya sect in Zaria and across Kaduna State.

As reported by Daily Trust, the wife stated this while speaking in an interview with RFI International.

“He knocked on my door in the morning. I told him I was praying. He gave me money for household expenses and said he was going to Abuja and, God willing, would return the same day.

“From that day up till now, I have not heard his voice again. Whenever I call his line, it is switched off. Today makes it 25 days since I last heard from him.”

