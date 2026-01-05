The Bauchi State Finance Commissioner Yakubu Adamu denied bail on terrorism financing charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged over $6 million misused to finance terrorism and launder state funds

The ordered the defendants remain in custody as trial proceedings continue in Kuje Prison

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court has denied bail to Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, and four co‑defendants facing terrorism financing charges, in a ruling handed down on Monday, January 5.

The decision follows their arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 31 December 2025, on 10 counts relating to terrorism financing and money laundering.

Yakubu Adamu and four others face court action at the Federal High Court over terrorism financing allegations. Photo credit: X/@IU_Wakilii

Source: Twitter

Defendants remain in custody pending bail ruling

Presiding judge Emeka Nwite ordered Mr Adamu and his co-defendants to remain in custody at Kuje Prison, pending a final ruling on their bail application.

EFCC alleges that the accused released state government funds to a Miyetti Allah Kautal H0re leader and other individuals, with millions of dollars allegedly used to finance a terrorist group between January and May 2024.

The prosecution further claims that over $6 million belonging to the Bauchi State Government was released for Mr Adamu’s benefit in a money laundering scheme.

Co-defendants deny all charges

Other co-defendants in the case include Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed, all of whom pleaded not guilty to the 10 charges.

Following the arraignment, defence lawyer Gordy Uche, SAN, urged the court to grant bail on liberal terms, citing the defendants’ constitutional rights, Premium Times reported.

EFCC counsel Samuel Chime opposed the application, highlighting the seriousness of the terrorism-related allegations, the money laundering counts, and the large sums involved.

Court action begins against Yakubu Adamu and four co-defendants following terrorism financing accusations. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Twitter

Prior money laundering case adds context

Earlier, on Friday, 2 January 2026, the same judge granted Mr Adamu N500 million bail in a separate money laundering case involving Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd, where he faces six counts of laundering N4.65 billion allegedly committed during his tenure as Branch Manager of Polaris Bank, Bauchi, between June and December 2023.

With the bail denied in the terrorism case, Mr Adamu will remain in Kuje Prison while both matters proceed through the courts.

“Given the gravity of the allegations and the sums involved, the court finds it appropriate that the defendants remain in custody pending further proceedings,” Judge Nwite said.

Trial to continue in Kuje prison

The court has adjourned further proceedings to 5 January 2026, when a ruling on the pending applications is expected.

EFCC continues to maintain that the case is of national security importance, while defence lawyers insist that their clients are entitled to fair and reasonable bail.

Court orders remand of ex-AGF Malami, son, wife in Kuje prison

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, December 30, ordered the remand of the Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.

The court had earlier fixed January 5, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive motion, giving Malami’s lawyers and the EFCC time to prepare for full arguments.

Source: Legit.ng