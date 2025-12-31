Five journalists tragically die in a motor accident while returning from a wedding in Gombe

Governor Yahaya describes the loss as painful, extending condolences and support to the deceased's families

The Gombe State Government covers the medical expenses of the two survivors, ensuring their recovery

Gombe state - A wave of grief sweeps through Gombe on Tuesday as family members, colleagues and government officials gather to bid farewell to five journalists who lose their lives in a fatal motor accident, drawing emotional scenes during funeral prayers held in their honour.

Funeral prayers draw tears and tributes in Gombe

Funeral prayers are held on Tuesday for five staff members of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Gombe, who die in a tragic auto crash that occurs on Monday along the Gombe–Yola highway.

The prayer for four of the deceased, Manu Haruna Kwami, Manager Administration; Musa Jibrin Tabra, retired Manager of News; Malam Aminu Adamu, a senior driver; and Isa Lawan of the Programmes Department, takes place at the Bubayero Central Mosque within the Emir’s Palace in Gombe.

The solemn prayers, led by Imam Aliyu Hammari, attract a large turnout of mourners, including grieving family members, colleagues from the media industry and members of the public.

Fifth victim buried in Kano

The remains of the fifth casualty, Hajiya Zahra Umar Adamu, Manager News, are conveyed to her state of origin, Kano, where a separate funeral prayer is observed before her burial, according to information gathered by our correspondent.

As reported by Daily Trust, the deceased are among seven journalists and media workers involved in the fatal accident near Ladongor in Billiri Local Government Area, while returning from Kaltungo, where they attend the wedding ceremony of a colleague.

Two others involved in the crash survive and are currently receiving medical attention.

Governor Yahaya describes loss as painful

Among dignitaries present at the Gombe funeral prayers are Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahaya Abdullahi, and other senior government officials.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the injured victims at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, Governor Yahaya describes the deaths as a painful loss to the state and the journalism profession.

“We must thank Almighty Allah for sparing their lives, not because they are better than those who passed on, but because it was destined so. Our most important duty now is to continue praying for their quick and complete recovery,” the governor says.

He added:

“For those who lost their lives, we will not relent in praying for the repose of their souls, in view of the enormous contributions they made to journalism and public service.”

State government takes over medical bills of survivors

Governor Yahaya extends the state government’s heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, their organisations and the entire media fraternity, urging them to accept the tragedy as the will of Allah.

He also announces that the Gombe State Government has taken over the full medical bills of all injured victims, assuring that every necessary support will be provided to ensure their recovery.

The burial ceremonies close a dark chapter for the media community in Gombe, as colleagues mourn professionals remembered for their dedication and service.

Plateau & Gombe: 19 confirmed dead in separate trailer crashes

Previously, Legit.ng reported that road accidents have claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours in Gombe and Plateau states, raising renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving on major highways during the festive travel period.

In Gombe State, nine people died following a collision involving a trailer and a Sharon bus on the Kaltungo Cham road.

