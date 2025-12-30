The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, confirmed the arrest of 39 suspects who allegedly fled Sokoto State and settled in forest reserves

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps, announced that it had arrested 39 suspects who allegedly fled Sokoto State and relocated to forest reserves in Ondo.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed the arrests on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, in Akure while parading the suspects.

According to PUNCH, he also presented 22 other individuals detained for various criminal offences across the state.

Suspects linked to US-backed strike against ISIS

Adeleye explained that the 39 suspects were apprehended after allegedly fleeing Sokoto following a recent United States–backed military strike against ISIS terrorists in northern Nigeria.

He said:

“A couple of days ago, the 39 suspects were apprehended together at the Elegbeka axis in Ose Local Government Area, a notorious security flashpoint where the Olufon of Ifon was murdered some years ago. They claimed they relocated into the forests due to the strike on them in the northern part of the country.”

Elegbeka identified as criminal hotspot

The commander described Elegbeka as a long-standing black spot for criminal activities. He noted that Amotekun had established a permanent control post inside the forest to curb kidnapping and armed robbery.

“For anyone to stay in our forest areas, the government has made it clear that such a person must obtain permits. The sudden influx of these elements raises serious questions,” Adeleye said.

He added that the suspects were not trekking when they were arrested but were hibernating inside the forest, with vehicles parked far away from their hideouts.

Ember-month operations yield 100 arrests

Adeleye confirmed that the arrests formed part of Amotekun’s ember-month security operations, which involved officers deployed on four major operations across Ondo State.

“As we round up the ember-month patrol, which ends tomorrow, we have arrested about 100 suspects, out of which 61 are on parade today,” he said.

He gave a breakdown of the offences, stating that 50 suspects were arrested for breach of law and order, two suspects for anti-open grazing violations, six suspects for kidnapping-related offences, and three suspects for ra pe and gender-based violence.

The commander stressed that the suspects were still being profiled. He assured that those found with incriminating materials would face prosecution.

This development highlighted ongoing security concerns in Ondo State, particularly in forest reserves that have become hideouts for criminal elements.

Terrorists relocate to new places after US airstrikes

Legit.ng earlier reported that there were indications that suspected terrorists in northern Nigeria had begun relocating following missile strikes carried out by the United States of America on the night of December 25.

Credible community leaders told Sunday PUNCH that they noticed movements as hoodlums migrated in small numbers after the Christmas Day attacks.

