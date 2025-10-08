A kidney transplant survivor, Damilola Osuolale turned her pain into purpose through a free health outreach in Oyo state focused on kidney health and disease prevention

Residents gathered anxiously at Orita Challenge, Ibadan, as doctors offered free tests, medications, and vital kidney education on hidden illnesses

Organised by the Precious Kidney Health Empowerment Foundation, the outreach helped many discover their true health status and gain a chance to live healthier

It was a day of hope and health awareness on Wednesday, September 24, as the Precious Kidney Health Empowerment Foundation (PKHEF) teamed up with the Oyo state Ministry of Health to organise a Free Medical Outreach at Orita Challenge in Oluyole Local Government Area of Ibadan.

The outreach focused on promoting kidney health and preventing common illnesses such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which are major causes of kidney failure.

Residents trooped in to take part in the program, which offered free medical checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar, and kidney function tests. They also received free drugs, health advice, and tips on how to live healthier lives.

Over 100 people benefited from the event, and for many, it was their first time checking their blood pressure or sugar levels.

Speaking during the outreach, Damilola Osuolale, a kidney transplant survivor and the Founder/Executive Director of PKHEF, said the initiative came from her personal experience and desire to help others.

Her words:

“As someone who has gone through kidney failure and received a transplant, I know how much early detection matters. Many people are living with high blood pressure or diabetes without knowing, and these silent conditions can damage the kidneys."

Our goal is to help people know their numbers early and take preventive action before it’s too late,” she added.

Oyo health ministry, residents laud lifesaving outreach

A representative of the Oyo State Ministry of Health praised the effort, describing it as a model of teamwork that can improve public health.

“We’re glad to work with organizations like PKHEF that share our vision of a healthier Oyo State,” the representative said.

For many residents, the outreach came as a blessing. One of them, Mrs. Oshodi, shared her joy after discovering her health status.

“I didn’t know my blood pressure was high. I’m very grateful to PKHEF for coming to our area. They have saved lives today,” she said.

A team of doctors, nurses, volunteers, and community health workers carried out the screenings and offered medical guidance with patience and care.

Expressing her gratitude at the end of the event, Osuolale thanked everyone who made it possible and promised to extend the initiative beyond Oluyole.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Oyo State Ministry of Health, CWAY, and Vitazobo for their support. This is just the beginning. We plan to take free health screenings and kidney education to more underserved communities,” she said.

The outreach ended with smiles, renewed awareness, and a promise of more medical support for communities across Ibadan.

