Aliyu Abdurrahman from Kaduna state emerged as the overall winner of the National Quranic Recitation Competition held in Abuja

The Sarkin Bwari, Alhaji Muhammad Auwal Ijakoro, represented the Sultan of Sokoto at the event, which attracted contestants from 25 states across the country

Prominent political leaders and public officials donated cars and millions of naira to support the competition and reward outstanding participants

The traditional ruler of Bwari, Alhaji Muhammad Auwal Ijakoro, on Sunday crowned the overall winner of the National Quranic Recitation Competition held in Abuja, marking the conclusion of the annual religious event in the federal capital.

The monarch attended the ceremony as the representative of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Religious scholars and organisers are at the closing ceremony of the National Quranic Recitation Competition. Photo: FB/Musabaqo

Source: Facebook

The competition was organised by the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah and drew participants from across the country, reflecting its growing national reach, reported Daily Trust.

Quran competition winner emerges from Kaduna

Aliyu Abdurrahman from Kaduna State emerged as the overall winner after topping the 60 Hizb memorisation and interpretation category. His performance earned him first place among contestants from 25 states who competed in different levels of Quranic recitation and understanding.

For his victory, Abdurrahman received a car, cash rewards and other items presented during the closing ceremony.

Organisers described the standard of competition as high, noting that the finalists demonstrated strong mastery of both memorisation and interpretation.

Other category winners announced

The Secretary of the National Quranic Recitation Competition, Alhafiz Abdulmumin Aliyu, announced winners in other categories. They included Abdullahi Salisu Yahaya and Idris Saminu Ash’hab from Kano State, Ibrahim Abdullahi Nur from Yobe State, and Mahmood Muhammad from Sokoto State.

Aliyu Abdurrahman from Kaduna State won the National Quranic Recitation Competition in Abuja. Photo: FB/musabaqo

Source: Facebook

Each of the category winners was awarded a car and cash prizes in recognition of their achievements. The awards were presented before a large audience made up of religious scholars, traditional leaders and invited guests.

At the event, the National Chairman of the JIBWIS Council of Ulama, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, thanked individuals and institutions that contributed to the success of the competition.

Vice President Kashim Shettima donated two cars, while Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum contributed N40m to support the programme. Members of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Kabir Bichi from Kano State and Muktar Aliyu Betara from Borno State, each donated N50m.

Additional donations and pledges were announced by the Chairman of the Working and Financial Committee, Ahmad Idris Wase. Wase donated N10m, matching a N10m contribution from the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu.

Organisers said the level of support received would help sustain the competition and encourage wider participation in future editions.

