The NSCIA, led by Sultan of Sokoto, supports a Qur’an Festival on February 22, 2025, aimed at uniting Muslims and fostering national stability

The event will feature 50,000 participants, including Qur’an reciters, memorisers, and calligraphers, with high-profile dignitaries expected to attend

While organizers highlight its unifying purpose, critics warn against politicizing religion amidst Nigeria’s ongoing economic challenges

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has thrown its support behind the upcoming Qur’an Festival scheduled for February 22, 2025, in Abuja.

The event, according to NSCIA, is aimed at fostering unity among Muslims and promoting national development.

The Secretary-General of NSCIA, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, highlighted the significance of the festival, emphasizing that it originated from various Muslim organizations and was later adopted by the council.

Speaking to Daily Trust, he stated, “This is about rallying the unity of Muslims.”

Event to converge thousands of Quran memorisers

Set to take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the Qur’an Festival will feature at least 50,000 participants, including Qur’an memorisers, reciters, writers, and calligraphers from Nigeria and beyond.

The event aims to showcase the rich tradition of Qur’anic knowledge and provide a platform for prayers for Nigeria’s peace, stability, and prosperity.

The NSCIA clarified its leading role in the festival, addressing concerns about security and organizational capacity. An official of the council explained that the involvement of the NSCIA was necessary to ensure proper planning, collaboration, and security. Notably, the National Security Adviser, Inspector General of Police, and heads of other security agencies will oversee the event’s safety.

A dedicated website has been launched to provide updates on the festival, which will include Qur’anic recitations in various styles, representing Nigeria’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

Critics fault forthcoming Quran festival

While many view the festival as a unifying initiative, it has faced criticism from some quarters. Prof. Sani Abubakar Lugga, the 5th Wazirin Katsina, warned against what he termed the politicization of religion, drawing parallels to a similar event held during the political crisis of 1993.

Lugga cautioned Islamic scholars to avoid using the Qur’an for political purposes, citing potential consequences.

Also, a member of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria expressed dissatisfaction with the event, labeling it a political maneuver amidst ongoing economic hardship in the country.

The source criticized the timing and intent, arguing that the focus should be on alleviating the plight of Nigerians rather than organizing such large-scale events.

Organisers defend intent of Quran festival

Sheikh Bala Lau, National Chairman of Jamaatu Izalatil Bida wa Ikamatus Sunan (JIBWIS), which initiated the idea, described the festival as a groundbreaking gathering for Muslims across sects and ideologies.

“There is nothing that unites us like the Qur’an. It’s our common ground,” Lau remarked.

Tinubu, governors, others to grace event

Invitations have been extended to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members of the National Assembly, state governors, ministers, and other dignitaries.

The festival promises to be a landmark event, bringing together Islamic scholars, government officials, and the Muslim community to celebrate the enduring heritage of Qur’anic scholarship in Nigeria.

