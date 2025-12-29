The Chief Victor Uwajeh Foundation (CVUF) has secured the release of eight inmates from the Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre, Delta State

The foundation explained that the release of the inmates from prison is in fulfillment of its humanitarian mandate

Chief Alex Odi-Okoh shared more details about the foundation's commitment to rehabilitation, community welfare, and social reintegration

Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State - No fewer than eight inmates have been released from the Nigerian Correctional facility, Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre, Delta State.

The Chief Victor Uwajeh Foundation (CVUF) secured their release following the payment of bail conditions.

The humanitarian intervention was carried out on behalf of Chief Victor Osita Uwajeh, the Olikeze of Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom.

He described the act as a fulfillment of a personal promise and part of his December humanitarian initiatives to his community and constituency in Nigeria.

The Foundation said the gesture marked a significant step in its commitment to rehabilitation, community welfare, and social reintegration.

As reported by Leadership, Chief Alex Odi-Okoh made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Odi-Okoh thanked the management of the organisation for the bold and compassionate initiative.

He said Chief Victor Osita Uwajeh has consistently demonstrated deep passion for community security and welfare.

According to him, the release of the eight inmates was deliberately chosen as the starting point of the Foundation’s festive outreach before rolling out broader community welfare and youth empowerment programs.

He advised the freed inmates to shun violence, embrace positive values, and focus on rebuilding their lives.

The event stands as a powerful demonstration of the Chief Victor Uwajeh Foundation’s dedication to humanitarian service, restorative justice, and sustainable community development.

