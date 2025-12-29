Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Jubilation as Foundation Secures Release Of 8 Inmates From Delta Prison
Nigeria

Jubilation as Foundation Secures Release Of 8 Inmates From Delta Prison

by  Adekunle Dada
2 min read
  • The Chief Victor Uwajeh Foundation (CVUF) has secured the release of eight inmates from the Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre, Delta State
  • The foundation explained that the release of the inmates from prison is in fulfillment of its humanitarian mandate
  • Chief Alex Odi-Okoh shared more details about the foundation's commitment to rehabilitation, community welfare, and social reintegration

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State - No fewer than eight inmates have been released from the Nigerian Correctional facility, Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre, Delta State.

The Chief Victor Uwajeh Foundation (CVUF) secured their release following the payment of bail conditions.

The humanitarian intervention was carried out on behalf of Chief Victor Osita Uwajeh, the Olikeze of Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom.

He described the act as a fulfillment of a personal promise and part of his December humanitarian initiatives to his community and constituency in Nigeria.

Read also

Breaking: Ogun govt reacts as Anthony Joshua escapes death, speaks on how accident happened

The Foundation said the gesture marked a significant step in its commitment to rehabilitation, community welfare, and social reintegration.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

As reported by Leadership, Chief Alex Odi-Okoh made this known in a statement issued on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Odi-Okoh thanked the management of the organisation for the bold and compassionate initiative.

He said Chief Victor Osita Uwajeh has consistently demonstrated deep passion for community security and welfare.

According to him, the release of the eight inmates was deliberately chosen as the starting point of the Foundation’s festive outreach before rolling out broader community welfare and youth empowerment programs.

He advised the freed inmates to shun violence, embrace positive values, and focus on rebuilding their lives.

The event stands as a powerful demonstration of the Chief Victor Uwajeh Foundation’s dedication to humanitarian service, restorative justice, and sustainable community development.

Sanwo-Olu frees over 50 inmates from prison

Recall that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the release of 52 inmates on December 31, 2024, and 56 inmates on June 25, 2024.

Read also

DSS arrests suspected killers of Professor Ephraim, nearly 2 years after murder

The Lagos state governor also commuted the death sentences of six inmates to life imprisonment and granted a pardon to another.

These decisions followed recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, which conducted thorough reviews.

Nigerian govt orders release of 70% inmates

Legit.ng also reported that all hands were on deck to ensure Nigeria contains the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The then Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government concluded plans to release 70 per cent of the prisoners in Nigeria's correctional centres.

State governors are expected to visit the custodial centres in their states and grant amnesty to deserving inmates.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Delta StateNigerian Prisons Service
Hot:
Melanie collins Clan names Vina sky Nigeria dr congo tv stations Amy sherrill