President Bola Tinubu’s ₦58.18 trillion 2026 budget has drawn sharp criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party, which labelled it a “Budget of Consolidated Renewed Sufferings”

The opposition argued that despite claims of economic growth, poverty, rising living costs, and insecurity remain widespread across Nigeria

The PDP insisted that the fiscal plan enriches the governing class while ordinary citizens continue to endure hardship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticised President Bola Tinubu’s 2026 Appropriation Bill, describing it as a “Budget of Consolidated Renewed Sufferings.”

The opposition party alleged that the fiscal plan would deepen economic hardship for Nigerians while benefiting the governing class.

Renewed Suffering: PDP Breaks Silence Upon Seeing Tinubu’s 2026 Budget

On Friday, Tinubu presented the ₦58.18 trillion budget to the National Assembly, unveiling what he called the “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity.” He told lawmakers that the plan was designed to consolidate macroeconomic gains, restore confidence, and convert stability into prosperity for citizens.

In a statement, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, argued that the budget fell short of addressing widespread poverty, rising living costs, and insecurity.

He said the administration had failed to translate fiscal policies into real benefits for ordinary Nigerians.

The party declared:

“We see it rather as a budget of consolidated renewed sufferings, because what Nigerians have witnessed since the birth of this administration is nothing but unmitigated hardship on the people, while the governing class relishes in affluence.”

GDP growth figures questioned

President Tinubu cited a 3.98% GDP growth rate as evidence of economic stabilisation. However, the PDP dismissed this claim, noting that growth figures alone did not guarantee improved living standards.

The party referenced the 2025 World Bank Poverty & Equity Brief, which reported that more than 30.9% of Nigerians live below the international extreme poverty line. It argued that this showed “growth without prosperity,” as economic gains were not reaching the majority of citizens.

The PDP further compared Tinubu’s figures with the 6.87% growth rate recorded in 2013 under its administration, driven largely by non-oil sectors such as agriculture and trade.

Security funding criticised

The opposition party also raised concerns about the allocation of funds for national security. While acknowledging the provision in the 2026 budget, it insisted that allocation alone was insufficient.

It stated:

“We therefore demand effective and transparent execution to ensure that security funding translates into tangible improvements — modern equipment, adequate ammunition, improved intelligence capabilities, and better welfare for security personnel who are currently engaged in different theatres of armed conflict, where criminal non-state actors are alleged to possess superior arms compared to our security forces.”

Concerns over multiple budgets

The PDP expressed alarm at Tinubu’s admission that the execution of the 2024 capital budget had been extended to December 2025, even while the 2025 budget remained in force. The party said this confirmed rumours of multiple budgets operating concurrently.

It argued that such practices undermined fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability, describing them as “yet another unprecedented negative feat by this APC Bola Tinubu-led administration.”

Call for transparency and accountability

The PDP concluded by urging greater transparency and accountability in managing the nation’s finances. It maintained that Nigerians continued to face hunger, high living costs, and insecurity, despite government claims of economic progress.

The party insisted that without effective reforms, the 2026 budget would remain a symbol of “renewed sufferings” rather than shared prosperity.

