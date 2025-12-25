An Islamic cleric has commented on the debate on whether Muslims can eat Christmas food given to them by Christians

Legit.ng reports that some Muslims said eating food prepared for non-Islamic religious festivals is forgiven and not permissible

However, the cleric said Muslims can eat Christmas food, rubbishing the claim that the food is a sacrifice prepared for idolatrous worship and a festival

An Islamic cleric said Muslims can eat food given to them by Christians for the Christmas celebration.

He said there is nothing wrong with eating Christmas food, dismissing the claim that the food is a sacrifice.

The cleric added that the Gregorian calendar which is used to fix the Christmas celebration is good and it is not idolatry.

For those against eating Christmas food because of the Gregorian calendar, asked them to stop using their International passport, phones and eveery other thing that is connected to it.

The video was shared by an X user, @SameAsake on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Nigerians react as Islamic cleric okay eating of Christmas food

@TrybZone

Na wetin I dey wait for be that laidis Dem go soon begin dey knock my gate to deliver that food as usual Mo ma ganusi gidi.

@olanrechase

Simple reasoning!! you claim to follow Jesus than Christians but don’t want to acknowledge his birth?don’t want to celebrate it ? You claim he wasn’t born on the 25th of December,then provide his date of birth to validate you claim with proof.

@wunmiemma

I have said this before and I will repeat it AGAIN...NIGERIA will never unite until we put our ETHNIC and RELIGIOUS BIASES aside and see each others as BROTHERS and SISTERS.

@maydebuk23

This is how we roll in the south west of Nigeria. We Dey chop Xmas chicken, Sallah goat and Ogun dog. That is why it is so difficult to divide us on the basis of religion.

@FCarlos34227

God bless this truthful Muslim

@Olusola70406607

Some of the problem of northern Muslim is their clerics. Most of their Clerics teachings are radical in nature

Source: Legit.ng