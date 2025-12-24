Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi files a defamation case against Facebook users for falsely attributing threatening statements to him

The alleged defamatory posts significantly jeopardised Gumi's reputation and safety as a prominent cleric

Gumi's lawsuit underscores rising concerns over social media misinformation targeting influential figures in Nigeria

Renowned Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi, has filed a criminal case against two Facebook users at the Chief Magistrate Court in Kaduna State over alleged defamatory publications falsely attributed to him.

The suit, numbered KMD/685/25 and filed on Wednesday, December 24, names George Udom and Bello Isiaka as defendants, with Mr Gumi as the complainant.

Scholar alleges false threat against public officer

Court documents reveal that the defendants allegedly published a Facebook post on 23 December 2025, falsely claiming that Mr Gumi threatened the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa.

The post stated:

“If the Minister of Defence Christopher Musa doesn’t stop his military offensive against bandits, his entire family in Zango Kataf in Southern Kaduna will be eliminated.”

Through his lawyer, Suleiman Lere, Mr Gumi denied making or endorsing the statement, describing it as “malicious, reckless, and deliberately crafted to portray him as a sponsor of terrorism and a threat to national security.”

Reputation and safety at stake

Mr Gumi said the publication gravely damaged his reputation as a cleric known for preaching peace, dialogue and restraint. He added that the false claim exposed him to potential reprisals from security agencies and aggrieved individuals.

“The era of hiding behind a smartphone to destroy the reputation of others is over,” Mr Lere said, warning social media users against spreading false content.

Legal provisions cited

The criminal summons cites multiple provisions of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017, under which the alleged offences carry severe penalties upon conviction.

Mr Gumi is widely recognised for advocating dialogue with armed bandits in northern Nigeria, particularly in Zamfara and Niger states, as part of peace-building efforts.

He has previously called for a federal amnesty programme similar to the Niger Delta initiative and proposed the creation of a federal ministry for nomadic affairs.

However, following the federal government’s 2021 designation of bandits as terrorists, Mr Gumi has stepped back from direct engagement.

As reported by Premium Times, he said:

“Since the federal government has declared them terrorists, I don’t have anything to do with them anymore. I will now remain a spectator in the crisis.”

He added that his past interventions, though motivated by peace and economic stability, exposed him to life-threatening risks, which he will no longer take.

Call for accountability on social media

The case highlights growing concerns over misinformation and defamation on social media platforms in Nigeria, particularly when it targets high-profile public figures and peace advocates.

Mr Gumi’s legal action signals a strong stance against the spread of false statements that could incite violence or damage reputations.

