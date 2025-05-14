Six Nigerians Deported from the United States Over Various Offenses
- Six Nigerians have been deported from the United States after facing criminal charges, arriving in Lagos on Wednesday morning
- Their deportation is part of a broader US government plan to remove at least 3,000 Nigerians involved in criminal activities
- Under the Donald Trump administration, the US has intensified its efforts to streamline migration, leading to increased deportations
Six Nigerians were deported from the United States of America after being charged with various crimes in the country.
Their deportation followed a broader decision by the US government to remove at least 3,000 Nigerians who had been involved in criminal activities.
Arrival of deportees at Murtala Muhammed International Airport
The deportees arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday via a Delta Airlines flight, landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos just before 9 am.
Upon arrival, they were received by officials from various Nigerian government agencies, who would determine the next steps regarding their status and reintegration.
US government’s deportation policy under Donald Trump administration
Under the Donald Trump administration, the US government intended to enforce more deportations as part of its policy to streamline migration in the country.
Sources connected to the matter stated that this move aligned with efforts to maintain immigration control and national security.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.