Six Nigerians were deported from the United States of America after being charged with various crimes in the country.

Their deportation followed a broader decision by the US government to remove at least 3,000 Nigerians who had been involved in criminal activities.

Six Nigerians Deported from the United States Over Various Offenses. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Arrival of deportees at Murtala Muhammed International Airport

The deportees arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday via a Delta Airlines flight, landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos just before 9 am.

Upon arrival, they were received by officials from various Nigerian government agencies, who would determine the next steps regarding their status and reintegration.

US government’s deportation policy under Donald Trump administration

Under the Donald Trump administration, the US government intended to enforce more deportations as part of its policy to streamline migration in the country.

Sources connected to the matter stated that this move aligned with efforts to maintain immigration control and national security.

Source: Legit.ng