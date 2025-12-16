The federal government has launched the first phase of its Onion Intervention Programme in Sokoto State

The initiative, launched through NADF, targets farmers affected by flooding and climate-related challenges

About 600 onion farmers in Sokoto will benefit from the programme

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has launched the first phase of its Onion Intervention Programme in Sokoto State to support farmers affected by flooding and climate-related challenges.

The programme was officially flagged off over the weekend by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of NADF, Muhammad Ibrahim, who was represented by the agency’s Assistant General Secretary, Muazu Ibrahim.

According to NADF, the intervention is designed to help onion farmers recover from recent losses, restore production capacity and strengthen resilience across the onion value chain.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim said onion farmers in Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Borno states were among those hardest hit by flooding, noting that the disasters disrupted livelihoods, local markets and national food supply.

He described the onion value chain as critical to rural livelihoods and food security, stressing that the intervention would enable affected farmers to return to farming activities without delay.

Ibrahim explained that the programme, which is being implemented in collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders, began with the distribution of essential farm inputs. He added that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for agricultural development.

He also assured beneficiaries that the distribution process would be guided by transparency, accountability and fairness, adding that all inputs had been verified to ensure they reach genuine farmers.

In his remarks, the President of the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN), Isa Aliyu, described the intervention as timely, noting that it would help farmers recover from flooding and poor-quality seeds experienced during the 2024 farming season.

600 Sokoto farmers to benefit

Aliyu disclosed that 600 farmers in Sokoto State would benefit from the programme, cultivating a total of 300 hectares, with each farmer allocated 0.5 hectares of farmland.

He commended the Sokoto State government for providing logistics, security and an enabling environment that supported the smooth commencement of the programme.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Sokoto State Ministry of Agriculture, Almustapha Alkali, said the intervention would significantly boost onion production in the 2025/2026 farming season if the inputs are properly utilised.

He added that the state government’s recent commissioning of a modern onion storage facility would help reduce post-harvest losses, preserve produce and improve farmers’ incomes.

Stakeholders at the event expressed optimism that the programme would revitalise onion farming in Sokoto State and contribute to improved food security nationwide.

Onion farmers predict price increment ahead of Christmas

Legit.ng earlier reported that farmers in the onion supply chain have predicted a steep rise in prices ahead of the Christmas celebration due to a combination of strong seasonal demand and limited supply.

According to reports, demand for onions often rises during this season, with freshly harvested onions coming from Sokoto reportedly selling at higher prices, between the range of ₦80,000 and ₦100,000 per bag.

However, this intervention by NADF is expected to ease the prices of onions in the market in the coming days.

