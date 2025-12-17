Tinubu’s Economic Policies: NPA Cargo Throughput Hits 33.5m Tonnes
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies have been linked to the impressive performance at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)
- The NPA recorded a dramatic 1,085 per cent surge in export-laden containers in its latest quarterly performance data
- NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, attributed the strong performance to Tinubu's export-focused economic reforms, the policy direction
Apapa, Lagos State - The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has recorded a dramatic 1,085 per cent surge in export-laden containers as total cargo throughput rose to 33.52 million metric tonnes in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.
It was gathered that the result is one of NPA’a strongest quarterly performances in recent years.
The NPA operational data showed that cargo handled during the period increased by 16.2 per cent.
It went up from 28.84 million metric tonnes recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, reflecting rising trade activity across Nigeria’s ports.
As reported by The New Telegraph, the impressive performance is largely attributed to the export-oriented economic policies of President Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu’s administration has prioritised trade facilitation, port efficiency, and non-oil export growth as critical pillars of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.
According to the operational data, container operations were a significant contributor to the improved performance.
Total container traffic climbed by 18.9 per cent to 546,931 TEUs (Twentyfoot Equivalent Units) in Q3 2025, compared with 460,038 TEUs in Q3 2024.
The NPA Managing Director, Abubakar Dantsoho, attributed the strong performance to the Federal Government’s export-focused economic reforms.
Dantosho also linked it to the policy direction of President Tinubu and the strategic leadership of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.
He noted that Tinubu and Oyetola’s combined interventions have strengthened efficiency and confidence across the maritime sector.
NPA's export process terminals set for revolutionisation
Recall that the NPA is enhancing trade efficiency through the establishment of EPTs, designed to simplify and speed up the export process.
NPA Managing Director emphasised Abuja’s strategic central location as vital to linking regional producers with international markets.
The authority is integrating its operations through a unified digital platform as a step toward implementing the National Single Window.
Tinubu honours NPA boss with top award
Legit.ng also reported that Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho received the NEAPS Award for Excellence in Maritime Infrastructure Modernisation and Global Competitiveness.
The presidential award recognises public officials who demonstrate exceptional service and impact in the maritime sector
Dantsoho has attracted global investment in port modernisation and strengthened Nigeria’s influence in international maritime organizations.
