The Nigerian Ports Authority has firmly denied recent corruption allegations, calling the reports unfounded and misleading

It clarified that all procurement and budgetary processes, including dredging contracts and marine craft acquisitions, followed due legal procedures

The Authority also highlighted staff reforms, increased revenue, and ongoing modernization efforts, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and national development

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has issued a firm denial of recent reports circulating online that accuse the organization of large-scale financial misconduct and procedural irregularities.

The Authority described the accusations claiming misappropriation of billions of naira as baseless, misleading, and devoid of substance.

NPA debunks corruption claims

In a detailed statement released on Sunday, January 11, 2025, the NPA responded to various aspects of the report, firmly asserting that its operations are conducted under close scrutiny from multiple federal bodies.

According to the statement, the NPA’s budget and expenditures are rigorously reviewed by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Budget Office of the Federation, and the National Assembly.

This multi-level oversight, it stated, makes any claim of budgetary abuse implausible.

One of the issues raised in the allegations concerned the award of a dredging contract for the Warri Escravos Channel. The NPA clarified that the project was executed under emergency procurement provisions outlined in the Procurement Act of 2007.

It noted that the dredging was critical due to increasing siltation that threatened to disrupt maritime activities and risk significant economic losses.

“The dredging was necessary to avoid international embarrassment and major investment losses from shipping vessels running aground,” the statement explained.

Agency defends procurement process

The Authority also addressed the procurement of marine crafts, describing the process as lawful and timely.

It emphasized that the acquisition was essential to facilitate offshore operations tied to Nigeria's strategic push for crude oil sales in naira to domestic refiners—an initiative seen as vital for energy security.

Responding to claims that official documents had been withheld for over a year, the NPA dismissed the allegation, citing civil service rules that dictate strict timelines for processing such paperwork.

The Authority also rejected any suggestion of financial misconduct at its London office, declaring that the reported transactions simply never occurred.

Revenue growth for 2024, the statement added, was largely driven by exchange rate adjustments, as the NPA’s income is largely denominated in foreign currencies—a standard practice in global maritime operations.

Explanation proffered on recent promotion

On staffing concerns, the management clarified that recent promotions and appointments were conducted to address long-standing stagnation issues and adhered strictly to the Authority’s established conditions of service.

It noted that in-house labor unions had expressed satisfaction with these developments.

In light of ongoing modernization efforts, the NPA also pointed to federal approval for major infrastructure and automation projects, including the deployment of a Port Community System.

The Authority concluded by encouraging media organizations to verify claims with them before publication, stressing their willingness to engage transparently.

Management reiterated its commitment to improving port efficiency and supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through reforms aligned with the Federal Government’s National Single Window project.

