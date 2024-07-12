Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Abubakar Dantsoho as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Tinubu also appointed Senator Adedayo Adeyeye as Chairman of the Board of the NPA.

Tinubu expects the new leadership to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties Photo credit: @officialABAT

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 12.

The statement was shared by the Special Assistant to President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

According to the statement, Dr. Dantsoho served in the past as Assistant General Manager; Technical Assistant to the Managing Director; Port Manager, Onne Port; and Principal Manager, Tariff & Billing.

Adeyeye is a former Minister of State for Works and former Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Ngelale said Tinubu expects the new leadership of this pivotal agency to deploy excellence in the discharge of their duties to enable efficient port services and improved industry outcomes.

