FCT, Abuja - Yakubu Gowon, a former military head of state, has said he championed the division of Nigeria into 12 states to douse tension and remove the fear of northern domination.

While hosting a delegation from the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led League of Northern Democrats (LND) at the Yakubu Gowon Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, November 27, Gowon emphasised the importance of fostering unity and collaboration across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

'Nigeria's unity paramount to me', Gowon explains

Vanguard newspaper quoted Gowon as saying:

“My position has always been that whatever the north does must serve the greater interest of Nigeria. From your speech (LND's delegation), I understand that this is your intention - to ensure the north, in its current state, focuses on national unity.

“It was for this reason that I supported the creation of multiple states, to prevent any one region from becoming too powerful and threatening the country’s unity."

Legit.ng recalls that in May 1967, Gowon announced the division of Nigerian regions into 12 states: North-Western state, North-Eastern state, Kano state, North-Central state, Benue-Plateau state, Kwara state, Western state, Lagos state, Mid-Western state, and, from Ojukwu's Eastern region, a Rivers state, a south-eastern state, and an East-Central state. The then-leader also appointed a governor to head them. For Gowon, he views this as the restructuring of Nigeria.

"Whatever the North does must serve Nigeria’s interest," says Gowon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gowon urged northern elites to champion causes that serve the collective interest of Nigeria rather than narrow regional concerns.

Gowon reflected on his time as head of state and noted the challenges of maintaining national unity amid regional tensions and secession threats during his administration.

