In a tragic incident at Amazing Grace Estate, Ikorodu, a 30-year-old man, Motunrayo Olaniyi, allegedly stabbed his pregnant wife, Olajumoke, to death following a heated argument

The suspect reportedly locked his wife's body in their room and set it on fire, before inflicting wounds on himself

Community members are in shock as details emerge, revealing that Olajumoke was six months pregnant and accused of having an affair with her husband's younger brother

In a shocking incident that has left the community of Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu, in Lagos State reeling, a 30-year-old man, Motunrayo Olaniyi, allegedly stabbed his newlywed wife, Olajumoke, to death.

The tragic event unfolded on Friday following a heated argument between the couple.

Tragedy as husband kills wife. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, Motunrayo stabbed his 25-year-old wife multiple times during the altercation, locked her in their room, and set it on fire.

Hundeyin added that the suspect also inflicted wounds on himself after committing the act.

“A distress call was received on October 4 at Ikorodu Division that a newly wedded couple, one Motunrayo Olaniyi, aged 30, and his wife Olajumoke, aged 25 years, allegedly engaged in a domestic scuffle in their room at Amazing Grace Estate, Elepe, Ikorodu.

Man allegedly kills wife, sets fire to cover up

In the process, the husband reportedly stabbed the wife to death, locked her in the room, and set it ablaze, while he inflicted wounds on himself.

Police from the Ikorodu Division responded to a distress call and put out the fire. They found Olajumoke’s lifeless body with abdominal wounds,” the statement read.

The police spokesperson further stated that Olaniyi was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated and discharged before being taken into police custody.

A source in the community revealed that Olajumoke was six months pregnant at the time of her death. “The man accused the wife of being pregnant for his own younger brother and it was not the first time he made the allegation before killing his wife on Friday. The younger brother is even shocked at the whole thing now, wondering why his elder brother did not accuse him of such and that he would have defended himself,” the source said.

Another police source disclosed that the suspect had attacked his wife earlier in the week in the presence of his mother-in-law.

“After attacking his wife, her wife’s mother claimed he was possessed by an evil spirit and decided to take him to the church. After praying for him, he returned home and the mother-in-law went back to her house. It was after she left that he attacked her again on Friday and killed her for allegedly having an affair with his brother,” the source said.

This tragic incident has cast a pall over the community, leaving many in shock and mourning the loss of Olajumoke and her unborn child.

Tragedy as train crushes man to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a moving train has crushed to death a yet-to-be-identified adult male along the Cappa railway tracks in the Mushin area of Lagos state.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 6 pm while the deceased was walking along railway tracks on Monday, August 26.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng