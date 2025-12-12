Timi Frank has condemned the killing of nine protesting women in Adamawa and described the shooting as senseless and avoidable

The activist demanded prosecution of the soldiers and their commanders and called for full compensation for families of the victims

Frank urged the ICC and global leaders to act, insisting that the tragedy represented a broader crisis of military impunity in Africa

Former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, has condemned the killing of nine women during a protest in Adamawa state.

The women were part of a group demonstrating in Lamurde Local Government Area on Monday when soldiers allegedly opened fire. Over fifty others were rushed to hospitals with gunshot injuries. Many remain in critical condition.

Timi Frank condemns the killing of nine protesters in Adamawa.

Frank issued a statement in Abuja on Friday, December 12, describing the shootings as “senseless, unforgivable, inhuman and avoidable,” Leadership reported.

He said the victims were ordinary women who left their homes to protest worsening insecurity. According to him, their attempt to draw attention to the danger in their communities ended in bloodshed.

Outrage over deadly crackdown

He said the incident had deepened public anger over the actions of security forces across Nigeria. He added that it fits into what he referred to as a pattern of violence and military impunity on the continent.

Frank cited figures suggesting that more than ten thousand young people in Nigeria have either been killed or vanished during security operations in recent years.

“This culture of violence and unaccountability must end,” he said.

The activist rejected the practice of launching panels of inquiry that yield no justice. He referenced previous episodes, including the #EndSARS shootings at Lekki Toll Gate, and similar crackdowns in Cameroon, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

According to him, those who authorised the use of lethal force have repeatedly avoided consequences. He warned that no delay or diversion would be accepted this time.

Demands for accountability

Frank, who serves as ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, outlined a list of actions he said must begin immediately. He called for the arrest and prosecution of the soldiers involved as well as their commanders.

He said affected families must receive full compensation along with educational support for the children left behind.

“These women must not die in vain,” he said.

Given what he described as the persistent failure of domestic institutions to punish abuses, Frank urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open investigations into rights violations by security forces. He also demanded sanctions and travel restrictions for military officers linked to attacks on civilians.

Activist Timi Frank demands the prosecution of the soldiers and commanders responsible for the killing of nine protesters in Adamawa.

Source: Getty Images

He appealed to global human rights groups, civil society organisations and women’s networks to increase pressure for justice. He also urged President Donald Trump and the United States government to intervene and push for accountability.

“The U.S. has shown willingness to stand with oppressed African citizens. We appeal for that moral leadership now,” he said.

Frank said the killings represent a profound moral crisis for the country. He insisted that justice for the victims is essential.

“The killing of the Yola Nine is a tragedy Nigeria must not brush aside,” he said.

“Justice must be non-negotiable. Accountability must be immediate. And this barbarism must never happen again.”

