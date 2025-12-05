Nigerian security agencies are struggling to track bandits who rely on foreign internet services

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, warned that platforms like Starlink complicate surveillance

Criminals are increasingly using social media, including TikTok, to flaunt weapons, ransom payments, and propaganda

Criminals’ reliance on foreign internet services has made it difficult for Nigerian security agencies to track bandits, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said.

Bwala made the remarks during an interview with Nigeriainfofm, which was posted on their Instagram page on Friday.

Nigeria’s security agencies struggle to trace bandits using foreign internet services like Starlink. Photo credit: Daniel Bwala/x

According to PUNCH, Bwala explained that while local platforms could be monitored, criminals using services outside Nigeria posed a greater challenge.

“There is a regulatory body in Nigeria that has the database of Nigerians and their phone numbers. There is also a body that deals with internet service provision, where if you are using an internet service covered within the sphere of Nigeria, they can trace through the IP address,” Bwala said.

He added:

“If you are using Starlink, we cannot trace it because Starlink is not registered in Nigeria; it is in space. That is the problem they have in Ukraine and Russia. These terrorists most of the time are using cellular services from neighbouring countries and not from Nigeria, so it becomes tricky.”

Banditry and terrorism in Nigeria

Bwala’s comments highlighted the technological challenges facing security agencies in their fight against banditry and terrorism across Nigeria.

The country has faced a surge in insecurity, with banditry, terrorism, and kidnappings increasingly affecting communities, particularly in the northwest and northeast. In recent months, villages have been attacked, schoolchildren abducted, and highways raided, causing widespread fear and disrupting local economies.

Criminals using social media platforms

Reports have shown that criminal groups are increasingly turning to social media and digital tools to coordinate their activities.

In May 2025, The Guardian reported that jihadists in the northeast were using TikTok to spread propaganda, risking youth recruitment and showcasing weapons and cash in videos accessible to millions.

In recent months, suspected terrorists and bandits have also posted videos on TikTok displaying weapons, cash, and hideouts. These videos sometimes included threats, flaunting of ransom payments, or calls for support, creating fear and potentially aiding recruitment.

There have also been documented cases where kidnappers and bandits flaunted ransom payments and loot on TikTok, further complicating efforts to curb insecurity.

The growing use of foreign internet services and social media platforms by criminals has underscored the need for stronger technological measures.

Security experts have warned that without effective regulation and international cooperation, Nigeria’s fight against banditry and terrorism could remain hindered.

Rising banditry and terrorism in Nigeria highlight digital tracking challenges for security forces. Photo credit: Daniel Bwala/x

