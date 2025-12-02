The Nigerian Army launched a sweeping nationwide offensive between November 29 and December 1, 2025, striking at terror and criminal networks

The Nigerian Army reported that it had carried out a decisive nationwide offensive between November 29 and December 1, 2025, striking hard at terror and criminal networks.

According to official updates, troops neutralised eight terrorists, arrested 51 suspects, rescued 27 victims and seized a large cache of weapons and illicit items during coordinated operations across multiple states.

Nigerian Army neutralised 8 terrorists, arrested 51 suspects and rescued 27 victims in nationwide operations.

North east operations in Borno state

Troops of the 151 Task Force Battalion, 152 Task Force Battalion and 192 Battalion in Borno State neutralised four ISWAP/JAS terrorists during ambush and clearance missions.

The Army confirmed that three AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines loaded with 70 rounds of 7.62mm, 31 rounds of 12.7mm, 171 rounds of 7.62x54mm linked, 183 rounds of 7.62x51mm NATO, an AK-47 working part and a Baofeng radio were recovered. While no victims were rescued in these operations, soldiers successfully repelled infiltration attempts around Chibok.

North central and north west rescues

Troops under Operation WHIRL STROKE and Operation ENDURING PEACE rescued 20 victims across Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Kogi and Kaduna States.

The breakdown included three victims in Panyam, one in Zaki-Biam, seven in Tsanyawa/Kankia, four in Yagba West, one in Odo Eri, two in Sanga LGA and two adult females in Isoko North.

Security forces also arrested multiple suspects: two kidnappers in Panyam, four human traffickers in Sardauna, three extremist collaborators in Ukum, 13 illegal miners in Lau, two cultists in Delta and one gunrunner in Plateau.

Combined with 25 drug suspects arrested in Bayelsa and Rivers, the total number of suspects detained stood at 51.

Taraba and Delta state clashes

In Taraba, troops neutralised four violent extremists during a communal clash in Karim Lamido. Recovered items included one fabricated AK-47 rifle, three Dane guns, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two motorcycles.

In Delta State, soldiers arrested two suspected cultists and seized one locally made pistol, two cartridges and five mobile phones.

Additionally, 76 rustled cattle were recovered in Plateau State and returned to their rightful owners.

South-south anti-oil theft operations

Anti-oil theft operations in the South-South led to the shutdown of an illegal refining site containing about 1,000 litres of stolen crude. Joint raids with the NDLEA resulted in the arrest of 25 drug-related suspects.

In Kaduna State, troops intercepted vehicles transporting 5,000kg of gelatine explosives, 3,000m of cordtex fuse, 10 electric detonators and 1,000m of connecting wire. The Army confirmed that investigations were ongoing in collaboration with other security agencies.

Arrest of notorious gunrunner

One of the most significant breakthroughs came with the arrest of notorious gunrunner Shuaibu Isah, also known as Alhaji. He was apprehended while attempting to receive 1,000 rounds of ammunition from accomplices who remain under pursuit.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its determination to protect citizens, stating: “The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding all Nigerians and ensuring that terrorists, criminals and their collaborators have no safe haven.”

Military offensive in Nigeria rescued victims, crushed extremists and seized arms in coordinated raids. Photo credit: HqNigerianArmy/x

