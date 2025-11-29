Delta State Police confirmed the killing of retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu whose body was found bound and her house ransacked in Asaba

The night security guard assigned to the judge’s residence mysteriously disappeared shortly after the incident raising suspicions of complicity

Two suspects were arrested in Akure, Ondo state, for allegedly stabbing a police officer to death during an altercation

Asaba, Delta state - Delta State Police Command has confirmed the killing of retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu.

Legit.ng gathered that her body was discovered in her Asaba residence under disturbing circumstances, raising tension across the state capital.

Justice Okogwu, an Asaba-born former judicial officer, was found dead late on Sunday night at her home behind The Pointer Newspapers in Asaba.

Police say her legs and hands were bound and the house ransacked, indicating a violent, targeted attack.

Suspicious disappearance of night guard

A key development in the investigation is the mysterious disappearance of the night security guard assigned to the judge’s residence, who reportedly vanished shortly after the incident.

Her brother, Ogbueshi Godfrey Okogwu, said,

“My eldest sister was murdered in her house on Sunday night. We only received the news on Monday morning, so we presume the incident happened during the night. A major red flag is the disappearance of the night security guard. The morning guard claimed he met the gate wide open when he arrived. He said he simply sat there. Sat there doing what? I do not know. I do not understand this situation at all.”

He added that the family has provided the police with the details of the private security company responsible for the guards.

“Police have detained the morning guard and summoned the owner of the security outfit to report to the station. It remains unclear whether the proprietor has complied. Only God knows what truly happened. We will not know anything concrete until the police complete their investigations,” he said.

Police action and ongoing investigation

Police Public Relations Officer Bright Edafe confirmed,

“Some of the security are in police custody while one of them is at large.” Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Justice Okogwu’s death are ongoing.

Context of rising insecurity in the region

The incident comes amid rising concerns over violent attacks in Delta State. In related news, two suspects were arrested in Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly stabbing a police officer to death.

The officer, recently transferred from the Anti-Cultism Unit to B-Division, was attacked during an altercation and later died in hospital despite urgent medical attention.

Police spokesperson Olayinka Ayanlade said,

“An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed. This unfortunate event triggered an immediate and coordinated police response. Acting swiftly, the Commissioner of Police deployed a team of operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of two suspects directly connected to the incident.”

The Delta State Police Command has reassured the public of its commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining public safety, promising thorough investigations into both the murder of Justice Okogwu and other violent incidents in the region.

