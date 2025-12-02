The Anglican Bishop of Ogbaru has demanded a probe into an alleged assault on a priest by a naval officer in Anambra State

Rt Rev Prosper Amah said Revd Tochukwu Agina was brutalised at a naval checkpoint under a false accusation

The bishop urged the Nigerian Navy to ensure justice, accountability, and compensation while restoring public confidence in the Armed Forces

The Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Ogbaru, Rt Rev Prosper Amah, has urged the Chief of Naval Staff to investigate an alleged assault on an Anglican priest by a naval officer in Anambra State.

In a letter dated December 2, the bishop reported that the incident took place on Sunday, November 30, at about 5:00 p.m. at a naval checkpoint in Okpotouno, Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Naval Officer Allegedly Assaulted Anglican Priest at Anambra Checkpoint.

Source: Twitter

He alleged that Revd Tochukwu Agina was assaulted “under a false allegation that he was making a phone call at the checkpoint.”

Priest allegedly assaulted at naval checkpoint

Rt Rev Amah described the incident as “a deeply disturbing” case of brutality against a clergyman. He wrote, “On Sunday, 30th November 2025, at about 5pm, a deeply disturbing incident occurred at a naval checkpoint located at Okpotouno, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, where a naval officer brutalised an Anglican priest of the Diocese of Ogbaru under a false allegation that he was making a phone call at the checkpoint.”

The bishop condemned the officer’s actions, saying they were “not only an abuse of authority but a clear violation of fundamental human rights, the military code of conduct, and the professional ethics of the Nigerian Navy.”

Call for justice and accountability

Rt Rev Amah demanded a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into the matter. He stressed that the Nigerian Navy must take disciplinary action against the officer involved and provide reassurance to the affected family, church, and community.

He added, “While we acknowledge their service to the nation, no circumstance justifies brutality, false accusation, or the dehumanisation of any Nigerian citizen. The uniform of the Nigerian Navy symbolises honour, discipline, and service — not intimidation or oppression. Remember, the priest identified himself both in dressing and words.”

The bishop further requested measures to prevent future incidents, including renewed training on civilian–military relations and rules of engagement, as well as adequate compensation for the clergyman.

Nigerians’ respect for Armed Forces

Rt Rev Amah emphasised that Nigerians still respected the Armed Forces but warned that public confidence could only be preserved through justice and accountability.

He wrote, “Your Excellency, Nigerians still hold the Armed Forces in high esteem. It is only through justice, accountability, and swift corrective actions that public confidence in our security institutions can be preserved. We trust in your leadership and sense of duty to ensure that this matter is addressed with the seriousness it deserves. Justice for one citizen is justice for all.”

As of the time of publication, the Nigerian Navy had not issued a response to the allegations. The claims could not be independently verified by PUNCH Online.

