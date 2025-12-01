A United States Embassy delegation met Dr Abiodun Essiet in Abuja as part of efforts to understand Middle Belt tensions and support peace initiatives

Both sides called for stronger collaboration to address persistent security challenges affecting communities across the North Central region

Dr Essiet reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ensuring safe and stable communities while expanding ongoing engagement with local stakeholders

A delegation from the United States Embassy in Nigeria has met with President Bola Tinubu’s senior special assistant on community engagement for the North Central, Dr Abiodun Essiet, to discuss ongoing peacebuilding efforts across the Middle Belt.

The meeting, held in Abuja on Friday, November 28, focused on understanding the roots of recurring tensions in the region and the federal government’s strategy for promoting coexistence.

Deputy Political Counsellor Dianna Palequin led the team, which included the Embassy’s Human Rights Officer and Dave Young. The delegation said the Embassy remained interested in supporting credible initiatives aimed at reducing conflict and strengthening community relations in vulnerable areas.

Push for Deeper Collaboration

Discussions at the meeting centred on the administration’s community engagement plan, which is being coordinated through Dr Essiet’s office.

Both sides called for stronger partnerships to tackle the security pressures that continue to challenge several communities across the North Central belt.

Dr Essiet welcomed the delegation and acknowledged the embassy’s steady involvement in peace-related projects.

She said the President was committed to ensuring Nigerians live in safety and added that the government was pursuing solutions that address both immediate and long-term concerns.

Backstory of ongoing engagements

Dr Essiet has recently intensified her outreach to community leaders and civil groups to promote dialogue and rebuild trust in areas affected by violence.

Her office has held sessions aimed at encouraging cooperation among stakeholders and identifying factors that fuel hostility.

The latest meeting with the US Embassy came as part of a broader effort to attract international support for initiatives that reinforce unity and reduce the likelihood of renewed unrest.

Tinubu sets up special delegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had approved the Nigerian team that will participate in the newly-formed US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation with Washington on security matters.

The decision followed the recent high-level trip to the United States led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, where both sides agreed to set up the joint platform.

Ribadu will lead the Nigerian delegation, which draws senior figures from key security, intelligence and diplomatic institutions.

The presidency said the members are expected to coordinate directly with their American counterparts to fast-track implementation of security agreements reached in Washington.

Those on the team include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Bernard M Doro. Others are the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede, the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb Mohammed Mohammed and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. Ms Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser and Mr Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the United States will serve as the secretariat.

Tinubu urged the team to work with focus and ensure the smooth operationalisation of all agreed areas of cooperation.

US Congress launches full probe into Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Congress was moving ahead with a detailed investigation into the growing claims of targeted attacks on Christians in Nigeria.

A public hearing convened by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa has been scheduled for November 20, 2025, as lawmakers review President Donald Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, Vanguard reported.

