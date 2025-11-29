HRWA called on President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara over the controversial release of more than 500 inmates

The group accused Governor Lawal of worsening insecurity by allegedly pardoning hardened bandits and enabling a “religious amnesty” scheme

HRWA warned that the releases plunged residents into fear and urged the President to sanction the governor and launch a federal investigation

The Human Rights Watchdog in Africa (HRWA) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in Zamfara state.

Specifically, the group accused Governor Dauda Lawal of worsening insecurity through political recklessness and a disregard for public safety.

The organisation made the call in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, November 29.

This follows reports that more than 500 inmates convicted of banditry-related offences had been released from the Gusau Correctional Facility under questionable circumstances.

Zamfara: Shocking inmate releases raise alarm

Sources inside the correctional facility disclosed that 69 of the freed inmates were hardened bandits who allegedly received a covert state pardon approved by Governor Lawal as far back as September 2025.

Insiders also revealed that the former inmates were channelled through the Zamfara state Zakat and Endowment Board under what officials described as a “religious amnesty” scheme intended to support their reintegration.

Compounding public concern, eight suspects remanded since January 2022 for grave crimes, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homiclde, dealing in human parts, and cannibalism, were reportedly among the beneficiaries.

According to HRWA, the releases have “plunged thousands of Zamfara residents into a serious circle of confusion and fear,” with many communities now fearing a resurgence of violence.

HRWA accuses governor of political gamesmanship

HRWA Executive Director, Samson Adamu, condemned what he described as the governor’s cavalier handling of the state’s worsening security crisis.

“This is sacrilegious and totally against humanity. Governor Lawal has never truly taken the insecurity plaguing Zamfara seriously, always playing politics while our people bleed," Adamu said.

He added that the situation in Zamfara had “deteriorated catastrophically” since Governor Lawal took office.

“Villages have been razed, families torn apart, and now this betrayal of unleashing convicted killers back onto our streets under the guise of amnesty,” he stated.

Adamu also criticised the governor’s previous claims that he could end banditry within two months.

“It is a mockery of justice and a death sentence for innocent civilians. How can a leader who claims to know the hideouts of every bandit kingpin, down to their phone locations, then pardon the very people terrorising his state?" he said.

He added:

“This isn’t governance; it’s complicity. Lawal’s actions have emboldened criminals, eroded trust in public institutions, and turned Zamfara into a bandit haven.”

Group urges presidential intervention

HRWA called on President Tinubu to invoke constitutional emergency powers to suspend the governor, overhaul the state’s security architecture, and launch a federal investigation into the controversial pardons.

“Sanction him hard. Strip away his authority before more blood is spilled. HRWA stands with the voiceless victims of Zamfara; we will not rest until accountability prevails," Adamu urged.

