The Federal Inland Revenue Service is stepping up collaboration with top security agencies as the country prepares for a major shift in its tax administration framework.

The National Revenue Service Act takes effect on January 1, 2026, and officials say tighter coordination is essential for protecting revenue assets and cracking down on tax evasion.

At a multi-agency meeting in Lagos, the Head of the FIRS Special Enforcement Division, CSP Kyes Bakfur, explained that the new regime demands closer operational ties.

He stressed that cooperation, intelligence sharing and joint field operations will form the backbone of modern enforcement.

Push for stronger intelligence sharing

Bakfur highlighted the role his division has played in securing FIRS facilities and investigating tax-related offences.

He noted that several enforcement actions executed this year have supported the agency’s broader revenue push.

He said future progress depends on stronger alignment with bodies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Federal Special Unit.

According to him, effective tax enforcement now relies heavily on shared intelligence that cuts across multiple security formations.

“Our expectation is a more symbiotic relationship,” he said.

The Lagos session, he added, was designed to ensure that agencies involved in tax-related security issues can operate in a coordinated way to build a tougher enforcement structure nationwide.

Addressing operational challenges

Bakfur also spoke on concerns around inadequate equipment and logistics. He assured participants that these gaps are being addressed, noting that the FIRS leadership has taken steps to strengthen operational capacity.

A consultant to the agency, Oladipo Olayemi, echoed this point. He explained that the meeting was not meant to spotlight internal weaknesses but to reinforce the collaborative frameworks needed to improve revenue mobilisation.

“We’ve sensitised the security agencies on how to build synergy with the FIRS. More revenue generated means more resources for the security outfits, so everyone can operate in a safer environment,” he said.

Tackling threats that undermine revenue

Olayemi delivered a paper on inter-agency cooperation, warning that insecurity still drains national revenue through smuggling, illegal mining, oil theft, cyber-enabled fraud and illicit financial flows.

He emphasised that intelligence remains the most powerful tool for tackling these problems.

He called for joint task forces, coordinated compliance operations and improved information channels to dismantle tax evasion networks.

According to him, building stronger partnerships will help uncover hidden activities that undermine revenue collection.

Linking security to effective tax administration

He stressed the close link between security and taxation, explaining that revenue authorities cannot function effectively without a stable environment.

“We must see ourselves as collaborators so the channel of revenue generation is not disrupted,” he said.

As Nigeria prepares for the rollout of the NRS Act, the message from the Lagos meeting is clear.

Better coordination between security agencies and the FIRS will be central to safeguarding revenue and strengthening the country’s fiscal position in the years ahead.

