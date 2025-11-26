MURIC has accused CAN of heightening national tension by framing insecurity as Christian genocide

The organisation warned that such rhetoric could trigger extremism and foster deeper divisions among Nigerians

MURIC urged citizens to prioritise peace and prayed for President Tinubu to have wisdom in navigating the current national climate

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has issued a strong reaction to recent statements and actions attributed to the Christian Association of Nigeria. The organisation said CAN’s persistent description of Nigeria’s security breakdown as Christian genocide and its acceptance of calls for possible foreign intervention posed a grave threat to national stability.

MURIC made its position public in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

According to the group, the posture of the Christian body risked heightening divisions at a time when the country was grappling with violent crimes affecting citizens of all faiths. It warned that pushing narratives that invite foreign military involvement could place Nigeria on a dangerous path.

Group faults endorsement of foreign intervention

The organisation accused CAN members of lending support to appeals for United States intervention. It referenced petitions alleging Christian genocide and mentioned individuals who reportedly backed such moves. MURIC also cited older comments linked to a former CAN president which had not been formally withdrawn.

The group said the approach amounted to disregard for national interest. It argued that it reflected limited awareness of the consequences experienced by countries previously invaded by American forces.

It added that the latest letter from CAN announcing a one-day national prayer against Christian genocide showed a continued pattern of framing the insecurity challenge along sectarian lines.

Concerns over rising extremism

MURIC warned that such rhetoric could embolden extreme reactions, pointing to a viral video in which a cleric prayed for the arrival of American troops. The group described the development as an example of escalating religious intolerance.

It stated that foreign intervention carried long term risks. It cautioned that such an event could radicalise young Muslims who had adhered to peaceful conduct over the years. The organisation said its members remained committed to dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Call for restraint and prayers for Nigeria

MURIC urged Muslims to disregard provocations and continue to promote peace. It asked citizens to pray for stability and economic improvement. The statement concluded with an appeal for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be granted wisdom to navigate the difficult national climate.

