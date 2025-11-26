Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A witness of the Department of State Services (DSS), said alleged terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu, received the sum of N50 million ransom funds from the terrorist group led by ‘Shugaba’.

Shugaba is the leader of the group involved in the 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack and abduction of passengers.

The sixth DSS witness also informed the court that the terrorist group asked Mamu to teach them how to open a website for their activities.

As reported by Daily Trust, the DSS witness stated this at the resumed trial of the case on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

He testified while interpreting the audio recordings of Mamu during his interrogation in Egypt before his repatriation.

The DSS earlier claimed that Mamu advised the terrorist group to negotiate directly with the victims’ family members and not the Chief of Defence Staff’s Committee set up by the federal government.

Mamu is facing charges bordering on terrorism offences, including receiving ransoms from families of victims of the Kaduna train attack of March 28, 2022.

Other offences include dealing with terrorist funds, obstructing the activities of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) committee to negotiate with the terrorist group, and exchanging voice notes with the Boko Haram spokesperson, among others.

Mamu sues AGF for designating him ‘terrorist’

Meanwhile, Mamu disclosed that he has sued the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for designating him a ‘terrorist’

Mamu said he filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit to challenge his designation as a “terrorist” while he is standing trial for the alleged terrorism offences and presumed innocent.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, consequently, adjourned the matter until February 23, 2026, for the adoption of final written addresses of parties in respect to provisions of Section 49 of the Act and Section 36 of the Nigerian Constitution.

Mamu finally reacts to terrorism financing allegation

Recall that Mamu issued a seven-day ultimatum for the retraction of his name as a terrorist financier to prevent litigation.

Mamu's lawyer said the Nigerian Sanctions Committee lacks the statutory mandate to pronounce Mamu as a terrorist financier.

Barrister J.J. Usman argued that no court has made any pronouncement profiling the publisher as such.

Tukur Mamu sent to SSS custody

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mamu, an alleged Boko Haram negotiator, was sent to the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Before the court's ruling, Mamu was arraigned on a 10-count charge by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

His lawyer, Mohammed Katu (SAN) argued the defendant’s bail application, and prayed the court to admit Mamu on bail.

Source: Legit.ng