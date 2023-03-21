Tukur Mamu, an alleged Boko Haram negotiator, has been sent to the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Before the court's ruling, Mamu was arraigned on a 10-count charge by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), The Nation reports.

Mal Tukur Mamu's case on alleged deal with Boko Haram started in 2022 (Photo: Mal Tukur Mamu)

Mamu was charged with terrorism-related crimes, including receiving ransoms from families of victims of the Kaduna train attack, dealing with terrorists' funds, obstructing the activities of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) committee to negotiate those who kept hostage victims of the train attack and exchanging voice notes with Boko Haram.

However, he pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him in court on Tuesday, March 21.

His lawyer, Mohammed Katu (SAN) argued the defendant’s bail application, and prayed the court to admit Mamu on bail, a request the prosecuting lawyer, Mrs. Aderonke Imana objected to, on the grounds that Mamu’s health condition was not beyond what officials of the State Security Service (SSS) could handle.

Justice Inyang Ekwo reserved the ruling to a date to be communicated to parties but ordered that Mamu should remain in the SSS' custody pending the delivery of the reserved judgment.

