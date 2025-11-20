The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Wilfred Anagbe, has addressed the United States House Subcommittee on Africa

Bishop Anagbe told the US lawmakers that “Nigeria has become the deadliest place on earth to be a Christian”

The Catholic bishop recounted a series of recent violent incidents against Christian communities in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

United States - The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Wilfred Anagbe, said Christianity faces the risk of being wiped out in parts of the North and Middle Belt of Nigeria.

Bishop Anagbe warned that Nigeria was entering “one of its darkest periods” for Christians.

Bishop Anagbe says Fulani militants and Boko Haram are targeting Christian communities with impunity. Photo credit: @RealCharlesOgbu /@darth_kabowei

Source: Twitter

He stated this in his testimony before the United States House Subcommittee on Africa on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, he cited unrelenting killings, mass displacement, and targeted attacks carried out “with impunity.”

“Nigeria has become the deadliest place on earth to be a Christian.”

According to the Catholic Bishop, the violence is a systematic effort to wipe out Christian communities and erase their cultural and religious identity.

“Christianity risks elimination in parts of Northern and Middle-Belt Nigeria within a very short time.”

The Catholic bishop called that move “a serious, well-founded wakeup call.”

“Millions of displaced persons remain in camps, unable to return to their ancestral lands. This threatens cultural continuity, religious and economic survival.”

Arise News via its X handle, @ARISEtv, shared the video of the Catholic Bishop's testimony.

Bishop Anagbe said attacks by Fulani militants and Boko Haram have intensified, targeting Christian communities with impunity.

He added that more believers are killed than in the rest of the world combined, yet perpetrators face little accountability.

The clergyman said violence is spreading, displacing millions and destroying farmland, creating a humanitarian crisis worsened by food insecurity.

Anagbe said Nigeria must now be met with decisive action after the country was designated a Country of Particular Concern.

The Catholic priest warned that without urgent intervention, Christianity risks being wiped out in Northern and Middle Belt Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Catholic bishop address US lawmakers

@realTobiAkinbo

This is the kind of courage I want to see in. Men of God, any pastor that's scared to expose the Nigerian government and their terrorists like this, is not a pastor.

@Eroroivie

Nobody is in charge. The president is just there for him & his family to enjoy and throw their weight around….Awa lokan.

@Gotoants

Nigerian Christians in some of the most religiously terrorised parts of the North knows what this Catholic priest said about Nigeria as the deadliest place on earth to be a Christian is absolutely falsehood. May the Lord remember his false testimonies against the truth Prov 6:19.

@ezestc

This is true. Genocide against Christians is ongoing and the govt is either silent or not doing enough to protect the people. For fact, the govt is in denial of the killings. What's the need of a govt that can't protect lives and properties? Genocide is continuing in Nigeria.

Bishop Anagbe says killings and kidnapping have intensified despite Donald Trump blacklisting Nigeria. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

"Genocide burials more than 70 times": Dachomo speaks

Recall that Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo insisted that there is Christian genocide in the northern part of Nigeria.

The pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) said he had conducted more than 70 mass burials due to targeted killings of Christians.

Dachomo shared tragic experiences of how Christians were killed and burned during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Alleged Christian genocide: US Congressman meets Ribadu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian government delegation, led by Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, are in the United States.

The Ribadu-led delegation met with US Congressman Riley M. Moore over the ongoing persecution of Christians and the ongoing terrorist threats in Nigeria.

The US Congressman shared details of the meeting which held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng