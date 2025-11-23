A tragic road accident has claimed the life of Pastor Hon. Pwavi Ijeoma Jacob while returning to Abuja

A tragic road accident claimed the life of Pastor Hon. Pwavi Ijeoma Jacob while she was travelling back to Abuja.

The news was confirmed by Adamu Atiku, Commissioner for Works and Energy Development in Adamawa State, who expressed his grief in a post on X on November 22.

Atiku reported that the pastor had died earlier that day in a motor accident. He described the incident as heartbreaking and said it had left him deeply shaken.

Pastor Hon. Pwavi remembered for her warmth and dedication

The commissioner recalled that just two days before her death, Pastor Hon. Pwavi had visited him at his 80-Units residence in Yola. He said they shared lunch and meaningful conversations, noting that she was full of life, warmth and hope for the future.

In his tribute, Atiku stated:

“Hon. Pwavi was more than a committed public servant; she was a sister, a confidant and a loyal associate whose sincerity and dedication left lasting impressions on everyone who knew her. Her passing is a personal loss to me and to many who cherished her friendship and admired her character.”

Community grieves profound loss

Atiku added that his thoughts and prayers were with her family, friends and all those mourning her death. He prayed that the Almighty would grant her eternal rest and give strength to her loved ones during this difficult time.

He concluded his message with the words: “May her memory be a blessing.”

This tragic accident has left many in shock, highlighting the fragility of life and the deep impact Pastor Hon. Pwavi Ijeoma Jacob had on those around her.

In a tribute to Pwavi, Muhammad Auwal Hamza wrote:

“A Tribute to Pwavi Ijeoma Jacob. There are some lights that shine so brightly, you never imagine they could go out. Pwavi Ijeoma Jacob was one of those lights — a woman of strength, grace, kindness, and deep commitment to the causes she believed in. Her sudden passing has left a hole in our hearts, one that words can hardly fill.

“Pwavi was not just a political figure; she was a force of nature. She carried herself with quiet dignity, always listening, always ready to serve, and always full of hope for a better tomorrow. Her laughter, her sincerity, her resilience — these are things we will never forget.

“To know Pwavi was to be touched by her unwavering loyalty and her courage to stand for what she believed in. She wasn’t loud, but her presence was powerful. She didn’t seek attention, yet she commanded respect wherever she went.

“I will forever cherish our conversations, her optimism, and the way she made everyone feel seen. She had plans, dreams, and a future filled with purpose — but God, in His wisdom, called her home too soon.Today, we mourn, but we also remember. We remember the light she brought into our lives, the lives she touched, and the legacy she leaves behind. Pwavi’s memory will live on — not just in our words, but in our actions, our compassion, and our commitment to carry on what she stood for. Rest well, dear Pwavi. You were truly one of a kind.”

