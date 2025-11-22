Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state hosted a cocktail reception in Yola ahead of the 2025 Marghi National Day

The event honoured the Marghi people's contributions to Adamawa's cultural richness and aimed to preserve their identity and heritage

Marghi National Day is a celebration of unity, culture, and political togetherness, highlighting the state's progress and achievements

Yola, Adamawa state - Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state, hosted high-profile national leaders, royal majesties and dignitaries at a special cocktail reception in Yola on Saturday, November 22, ahead of the 2025 Marghi National Day and unveiling of the new cultural attire.

The reception brought together some of the most prominent personalities in Nigerian politics and public service. Those in attendance included the PDP National Chairman, Bala Mohammed; respected political figure Turaki; former PDP National Chairman Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum; the current PDP National Secretary; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; along with distinguished Royal Majesties and other high-profile dignitaries from across the country.

Governor Fintiri of Adamawa state hosted a cocktail reception in Yola ahead of the 2025 Marghi National Day. Photo credit: @AdamawaLas79384

Source: Twitter

What is Marghi National Day?

Marghi National Day is a special event in Adamawa state that celebrates unity, culture and political togetherness.

The Marghi people, who have contributed significantly to the cultural richness of Adamawa state, see the unveiling as a landmark moment to preserve their identity and promote their heritage to future generations.

Marghi National Day: Fintiri speaks

Speaking at the reception, Governor Fintiri highlighted the achievements of his administration while acknowledging his Marghi roots.

His words:

"I began this journey of service as a Margi man, and it was my people who gave me the wings to rise. Together, we faced a weary Adamawa: insecurity, broken schools, weak hospitals, and fading trust. But with peace as our foundation, we rebuilt. We strengthened security through justice, revived traditional institutions, restored infrastructure, empowered our youth and women, reformed the civil service, and invested in education and healthcare because progress must be felt in every home.

"Today, Adamawa stands among the most peaceful states in the North-East; a peace earned through listening, collaboration, and resilience.

Marghi National Day is a special event in Adamawa state that celebrates unity, culture and political togetherness. Photo credit: @AdamawaLas79384

Source: Twitter

Insecurity: Fintiri deploys operational patrol vehicles

In another report, Governor Fintiri has handed over newly acquired Nigerian-made operational patrol vehicles to security agencies in the state to bolster their fight against insecurity.

The ceremony took place at the Government House in Yola and was attended by Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, senior government officials, and heads of security agencies.

In a post made on Facebook by the Adamawa state government, Governor Fintiri lauded the efforts of security personnel, noting that their dedication has placed Adamawa state among the most peaceful states in Nigeria. The Adamawa state governor described the vehicle donation as a stimulus to support ongoing security operations and ensure residents can “sleep with both eyes closed.” He also acknowledged that maintaining peace is not an easy task and stressed that it requires strong commitment and investment from the government.

Source: Legit.ng