Benue state government has clarified Governor Hyacinth Iormen Alia’s recent remarks on the killings in the state, insisting that his comments were misinterpreted and taken out of context.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 21, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dr Peter Oboh Egbodo, said the claims circulating online were “deliberate attempts by mischief makers” to distort the governor’s position.

Governor Alia says he did not deny the killings

Egbodo stressed that Governor Alia had never dismissed or downplayed the violence devastating communities across Benue.

“To set the record straight, His Excellency Governor Hyacinth Iormen Alia never denied the killings in Benue nor did he make light of the effect of these senseless violence unleashed on hapless citizens,” the Commissioner said.

He explained that the governor had identified the perpetrators as “killer bandits and terrorists” and warned against framing the crisis as religiously motivated.

“It is worrisome that mischief makers are deliberately misrepresenting the Governor’s comments,” he added.

Comment on ‘religiously followed’ plans explained

The government also addressed a separate viral video in which the governor said the attackers’ plans were “followed religiously.”

According to Egbodo, the governor was referring to the coordinated and systematic nature of the attacks, not attributing them to any faith group.

“This means their plans were followed meticulously,” he clarified.

State government lists Alia’s security efforts

The Benue State Government highlighted Governor Alia’s ongoing measures to address the crisis, including strengthened collaboration with security agencies, support for displaced communities, and renewed advocacy at national and international levels for a stronger security presence.

“His Excellency continues to mourn with the bereaved, visit affected areas, and mobilise all levers of government to restore peace,” the statement said.

The administration reiterated its commitment to protecting lives without bias.

“The Government fully acknowledges the trauma of communities bearing the brunt of these attacks and remains committed to protecting every life, without exception,” Egbodo noted.

Clarification aimed at accurate reporting

The government urged the public and media to consider the governor’s remarks within the broader context of his “unwavering dedication to securing Benue State.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s statement was neither an attempt to downplay the painful realities on ground nor a dismissal of the grief of families who have lost their loved ones,” the statement read.

Egbodo emphasised that the governor’s clarification—that the killings should not be framed purely along religious lines, was made to promote responsible public discourse.

“Misdiagnosing the nature of the crisis may hinder the multi-sectoral solutions already being implemented. What His Excellency sought to communicate is that the conflict is complex, involving criminality, land-use tensions, and targeted acts of violence that require strategic, intelligence-driven interventions,” he added.

The government expressed appreciation to citizens and partners who continue to advocate for peace, justice, and the well-being of Benue people.

How US statements are emboldening criminal groups

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government warned that recent comments by the US on Nigeria's situation are emboldening extremist groups and distorting the security landscape. SGF George Akume dismissed claims of Christian genocide, stressing that insurgency and banditry are driven by economics, not religion.

He urged unity against violent groups and called for a US partnership through intelligence and equipment, not harmful public labels.

